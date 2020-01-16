MedAware Systems Launches New Support System for Clinical Evaluation Reports (CER) for Medical Devices in the EU

Press Releases MedAware Systems, Inc. Press Release

Boulder, CO, January 16, 2020 --(



The Company’s new offering provides step-by-step verification and traceability throughout the entire process of massive data aggregation from the published literature. It quickly provides detailed information along with the most comprehensive data analysis available for regulatory filings. This includes specific analytic aims for the CER submission, PICO criteria for inclusion and exclusion of studies, complete PRISMA reporting, and comprehensive metrics on conditions, procedures, competing devices, outcomes, adverse events, and other information. Additionally, clients can obtain access to continuously updated information through a yearly subscription.



“With this new service, Medical Device companies are better able to take advantage of MedAware Systems’ unique capability to aggregate and analyze all available clinical research data - in a matter of weeks. Such large datasets greatly empower the CER submission,” said Zung Vu Tran, PhD, Founder and Chief Science Officer. He continued: “Our patent-pending curation process extracts hundreds of data points per study. Clients can now easily track the entire process of rapid literature search, data curation, and data analysis needed to complete a successful CER submission in the shortest time possible.”



About MedAware Systems, Inc.

