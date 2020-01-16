A&C Plastics, Inc. to Expand Houston Headquarters

Press Releases A&C Plastics, Inc. Press Release

A&C Plastics, Inc. was founded by Carolyn Faulk in 1973 and has since become a leading supplier and distributor of plastic sheets, offering more than 3,000 types of plastic products in their three warehouse locations across the country. Although it has experienced tremendous growth since first opening, the company has maintained a set of core values that allows it to create a welcoming workplace for employees and exceptional service for customers. Among these values are a family atmosphere and the drive to never give up. Visit us at acplasticsinc.com. Houston, TX, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A&C Plastics, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be conducting a groundbreaking ceremony to commence a campus expansion project which will double the A&C Plastics, Inc. building footprint at their national headquarters located in Houston, Texas. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on January 22, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. at the A&C Plastics, Inc. Houston campus located at:6135 Northdale St.Houston, Texas 77087The A&C Plastics, Inc. building expansion project includes a new office for their corporate headquarters, a 2-story build totaling 35,000 SF, and a new 77,000 SF warehouse which will be utilized for high pile storage for plastics.The project will include site improvements across the entire multi-building corporate campus. The project expansion team will include SPD Construction as the design building contractor, Seeberger Architecture, WGA Consulting Engineers as civil engineer, Henderson Rogers Structural Engineers, and Spectrum Design Engineers as the MEP engineers.A&C Plastics, Inc. is one of the leading plastics distributors in the Southwest, maintaining a massive $5 million inventory with more than 3,000 different types of plastics products. A&C Plastics, Inc. is one of the largest women-owned and operated businesses in Houston, owned by CEO Carolyn Faulk and led by President Katie Clapp. The Company has received many accolades over the years for its achievements, including being honored with the Houston Business Journal’s Woman Who Mean Business Award in 2019 for being a top revenue producing, women-owned business in Houston.About A&C Plastics, Inc.A&C Plastics, Inc. was founded by Carolyn Faulk in 1973 and has since become a leading supplier and distributor of plastic sheets, offering more than 3,000 types of plastic products in their three warehouse locations across the country. Although it has experienced tremendous growth since first opening, the company has maintained a set of core values that allows it to create a welcoming workplace for employees and exceptional service for customers. Among these values are a family atmosphere and the drive to never give up. Visit us at acplasticsinc.com. Contact Information A&C Plastics, Inc.

Angelita Sanchez

713-645-4915



https://www.acplasticsinc.com/



