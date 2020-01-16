Geraldine DelPrete Named President of Programs at SterlingRisk

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SterlingRisk Insurance Press Release

Promotion follows strong year of programs expansion in key markets.

Woodbury, NY, January 16, 2020 --(



“Soon after joining SterlingRisk little more than a year ago, Geraldine moved us in a new direction that continues to prove highly successful to our organization and equally beneficial to our clients,” Sterling observed. “Her strategic decision to add an alternative markets platform and reinsurance broker platform has secured impressive results in our key business, including retail and hospitality. Under her direction we have relaunched our real estate program and expanded our other offerings, including the recently-launched Sterling Architects & Engineers. Geraldine combines great vision backed by practical experience and key industry relationships. Everyone at SterlingRisk joins me in congratulating her on her new role.”



Prior to joining SterlingRisk in 2018 as Director of Programs, Senior Vice President, DelPrete held senior reinsurance and program development positions at some of the world’s largest insurance brokers, including Aon Re.



She began her professional career at the investment banking firm, J. Henry Schroeder, before launching her reinsurance career at Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC, where she held several positions over a 12-year period. She later joined Aon Re, rising to Senior Vice President of the Catastrophe Management Group, and after six years joined American Re, where she led national accounts. DelPrete went on to join Willis Re to assist in developing Willis Re’s New York team/business unit and became one of Willis Group’s leading producers. She also served as Executive Vice President and a member of the Willis Partners Council, co-leading the Global Account Initiative. Prior to joining TigerRisk Partners in 2008, DelPrete was Senior Executive Vice President for Gallagher Re, responsible for leading the U.S. Property and Casualty Treaty Group and successfully assisting with the sale of Gallagher Re to Aon Corp.



A graduate of North Carolina State University, where she received an undergraduate degree in finance and economics, DelPrete received her MBA from C. W. Post College. She is active in Covenant House New York and Covenant House New Jersey as well as The Insurance Supper Club.



About SterlingRisk

Lloyd Singer

631.427.1713



www.sterlingrisk.com



