Recherché Masterpiece 2020 Knows Luxury and It is Saks Fifth Avenue at the UTC Mall. High Value Raffle Donated.

“Everyone likes the finer things in life. We get college degrees and build businesses so that we can do that and Saks Fifth Avenue is where you go to spoil a loved one or yourself. We want our guests to go there and shop like crazy especially with Valentine’s Day approaching,” said Alicia M. Phidd, the Chief Creative Officer. “We are about empowering your mind, body, soul, each other and the community. We want everyone attending this event to continue in their success or to become successful,” she continues.



The keynote speaker for the Recherché Masterpiece 2020 luncheon is Mark Huey, CPA, MBA, the former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation. He is an alumnus of Wharton School of Business and will engage the audience about growing your business and about becoming a big business successfully.



The event is set to occur on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bayside Community Church and already have registrants spanning industries across the spectrum such as C-Suite in construction, legal, commercial real estate, insurance, banking and tele-communications to name a few. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recherche-masterpiece-2020-tickets-77719425895



About Recherche High Cotton, Corp.



Recherche High Cotton, Corp. (RHC) located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is an empowerment, success and luxury concept company with its core a tshirt line division and an exclusive networking events planning division that caters only to business owners and C-Suite executives. It boasts two signature annual networking events open to the public, Recherché Masterpiece™ which is an empowerment 3 course meal luncheon and Recherché PlageFête™, a networking all inclusive beach party that kicks off the summer. It also hosts a breakfast roundtable event which is held five times for the year called Recherché Thé™. RHC’s motto is “Iron Sharpens Iron” and we are in the empowerment game.



Lakewood Ranch, FL, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Recherche High Cotton, Corp.'s signature event Recherché Masterpiece will capture luxury in many ways and it is making a statement with a raffle item from Saks Fifth Avenue. The essence of this empowerment and networking event is to connect with all business owners and CSuite executives in the Sarasota and Manatee County area. Saks Fifth Avenue is universally associated with luxury and the guests of this event are their target customers."Everyone likes the finer things in life. We get college degrees and build businesses so that we can do that and Saks Fifth Avenue is where you go to spoil a loved one or yourself. We want our guests to go there and shop like crazy especially with Valentine's Day approaching," said Alicia M. Phidd, the Chief Creative Officer. "We are about empowering your mind, body, soul, each other and the community. We want everyone attending this event to continue in their success or to become successful," she continues.The keynote speaker for the Recherché Masterpiece 2020 luncheon is Mark Huey, CPA, MBA, the former CEO of the Economic Development Corporation. He is an alumnus of Wharton School of Business and will engage the audience about growing your business and about becoming a big business successfully.The event is set to occur on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bayside Community Church and already have registrants spanning industries across the spectrum such as C-Suite in construction, legal, commercial real estate, insurance, banking and tele-communications to name a few. Tickets can be purchased online at eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recherche-masterpiece-2020-tickets-77719425895About Recherche High Cotton, Corp.Recherche High Cotton, Corp. (RHC) located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is an empowerment, success and luxury concept company with its core a tshirt line division and an exclusive networking events planning division that caters only to business owners and C-Suite executives. It boasts two signature annual networking events open to the public, Recherché Masterpiece™ which is an empowerment 3 course meal luncheon and Recherché PlageFête™, a networking all inclusive beach party that kicks off the summer. It also hosts a breakfast roundtable event which is held five times for the year called Recherché Thé™. RHC's motto is "Iron Sharpens Iron" and we are in the empowerment game.For more information on this event, press only:Email: contact@recherchehighcotton.comRecherche High Cotton, Corp.8429 Lorraine Road#168Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202www.instagram.com/recherchehighcottonwww.twitter.com/recherchemasterwww.twitter.com/recherchehighwww.facebook.com/recherchehighcotton

