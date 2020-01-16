Krishnan Ramadas, Associate Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Calculating Lost Profit Damages: Best Strategies in 2020 Live Webcast



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Krishnan Ramadas, Associate Director, Berkeley Research Group, LLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Calculating Lost Profit Damages: Best Strategies in 2020 LiveWebcast.”

New York, NY, January 16, 2020



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/calculating-lost-profit-damages-2020/



About Krishnan Ramadas



Krishnan Ramadas is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) with over 14 years of experience in the areas of financial/economic analyses and damages assessment in complex business disputes. He has significant expertise in evaluating lost profits, reasonable royalties, unjust enrichment, and price erosion, among other forms of damages, in a litigation setting. Mr. Ramadas has also assisted clients with pre-litigation licensing strategy and with the monetary aspect of settlement discussions. His primary focus areas include intellectual property matters (such as patent, copyright, and trademark infringement as well as misappropriation of trade secrets lawsuits) and commercial damages matters (such as breach of contract cases).



Mr. Ramadas has experience working in a diverse range of industries, with a strong focus on consumer electronics products (such as smartphones, televisions, and computers) as well as pharmaceutical products and medical devices. He has extensive knowledge of apportionment issues involved in calculating damages on multi-feature products. He is familiar with the dynamics created when evaluating damages in the context of fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory (FRAND) licensing, patent pools, and standard-setting organizations. His additional industry experience includes aerospace, automotive, biometrics, semiconductors, software, and telecommunications.



About Berkeley Research Group



Berkeley Research Group, LLC (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and strategy and operations. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what’s next.



Event Synopsis:



Lost profits are one of the most important factors of a plaintiff's claim. It is also among the most challenging types of damages to prove and is often vulnerable to attacks. As complex changes on the regulatory landscape occur, calculating and proving lost profits have become necessities that business owners must understand.



However, choosing the best strategy depends upon the facts and circumstances of each emerging case. Thus, it is imperative to have a deep repertoire of strategies in order to have the upper hand in these types of cases.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of lost profit damages. Speakers will also discuss the best strategies in calculating and proving lost profits considering notable cases and recent updates.



Key Topics Include:



Lost Profit Damages – What You Need To Know

Recent Trends and Notable Cases

Helpful Strategies in Calculating Lost Profits

Risks and Challenges

Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



