Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman Recognized in 2020 Best Law Firms List

U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® has recognized Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman on the “2020 Best Law Firms” list.

King of Prussia, PA, January 16, 2020 --



Vetrano is proud and honored to be recognized for their work in family law and family law mediation. All of the firm’s attorneys dedicate themselves and their careers to helping those going through the divorce process create and maintain a healthy family environment, both during the process, and after the divorce is final.



U.S. News – Best Lawyers® requires that in order for a firm to be qualified for the “2020 Best Law Firms” List, “a firm must have at least one attorney who is recognized in the current edition of Best Lawyers® in a ‘Best Law Firms’ ranked practice area / metro area.” The list recognizes the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the United States. Kathleen Vetrano has earned a place on this prestigious list every year since 2009.



The ranking methodology is based on client and peer reviews. Firms are evaluated on various criteria, such as “expertise, responsiveness, understanding of a business and its needs, cost-effectiveness, civility, and whether they (the reviewer) would refer another client to the firm.” Nearly 15,000 law firms throughout the United States, across 75 national practice areas, were reviewed this year for the 2020 Best Law Firms.



About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a Main Line family law firm that provides clients with skilled legal services in all areas of family law, including divorce, child custody, child support and alimony. Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC’s family law attorneys offer knowledgeable and compassionate guidance to families navigating the difficult issues of divorce and family law in Main Line communities such as Blue Bell, Wayne and Bryn Mawr.



Kate Vetrano

610-265-4441



www.vetranolaw.com



