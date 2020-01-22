The Grand Opening of QC Signs and Graphics

Press Releases QC Signs & Graphics Press Release

QC Signs and Graphics is excited to be holding its official Grand Opening on Thursday, January 30 from 5pm – 7:30pm, open to the public. Located at 13331 York Center Drive, Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28273.

Michael, a new Officer in the Rotary Club of Ballantyne, an active member in the Pineville Chamber of Commerce and BNI, is now a small business owner in Charlotte.



QC Signs and Graphics is excited to be holding its official Grand Opening on Thursday, January 30 from 5pm – 7:30pm, open to the public. Located at 13331 York Center Drive, Suite B, Charlotte, NC 28273. Refreshments, a car wrapping demonstration, and a live DJ will get the evening started to officially introduce the business to the Charlotte community.



QC Signs & Graphics is a full-service Sign Company that handles anything from banners and window graphics to permitting and installation of large-scale signing as well as a provider of promotional products. “What I love most is that our early jobs have been new businesses opening offices and branches in Charlotte. From a new children’s gym opening in Pineville to the opening of a Charlotte office of an international company that builds machines to sort recyclables, QC Signs & Graphics is helping the Queen City grow, get branded and evolve as a business community.



Michael Leonard

704-247-5533



qcsignscharlotte.com



