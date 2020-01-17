Press Releases SocksLane Press Release

Receive press releases from SocksLane: By Email RSS Feeds: SocksLane Compression Socks Highest Reorder Rate in the Industry for 2019

Portland, OR, January 17, 2020 --(



The company has easily reached 1600 reviews mark with a 4.8/5 rating, a great indicator of their success in the industry. This high customer satisfaction rating is translated to reorders in the past year from past customers and new clients. According to Amanda Dixon, the company CMO, in a recent interview, "We had the highest reorder rate this December 2019, probably because of the holiday season. We are grateful to our loyal customers not just for reorders but for recommending us to others.”



Mona, a verified Amazon customer writes in her review: "I'm a shoe size 7 1/2 with a muscly calf, 5f7." I ordered M/L, it is a perfect fit. The material is lovely and wicks away moisture, I wear these 8 hours standing at work and go for long walks, my legs are not aching any more. The cotton content means that they are soft and the padding under the foot is lovely. The fibres are 65 % natural and wear like any normal sock of the same materials. Washes and dries well, I ordered a second pair within a week, they are fantastic. Design is nice, too. Not in your face but a little fashionable touch.”



SocksLane cotton compression socks are available at Amazon.com. They are made of 65% combed cotton and high-quality stretch fibers and are strong, naturally Hypoallergenic and comfortable. For the uncompromising woman who needs the support of a top compression sock without giving up on looks.



The socks also come with free shipping, and a no-questions-asked 100% Money Back Guarantee and can be purchased on Amazon.com here: https://goo.gl/9Y3pxT Portland, OR, January 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SocksLane, has created a name for itself in the compression socks niche in 2017 and 2018. As 2019 has ended it made another record of getting one of the highest reorder rate compared to other compression socks available in Amazon.The company has easily reached 1600 reviews mark with a 4.8/5 rating, a great indicator of their success in the industry. This high customer satisfaction rating is translated to reorders in the past year from past customers and new clients. According to Amanda Dixon, the company CMO, in a recent interview, "We had the highest reorder rate this December 2019, probably because of the holiday season. We are grateful to our loyal customers not just for reorders but for recommending us to others.”Mona, a verified Amazon customer writes in her review: "I'm a shoe size 7 1/2 with a muscly calf, 5f7." I ordered M/L, it is a perfect fit. The material is lovely and wicks away moisture, I wear these 8 hours standing at work and go for long walks, my legs are not aching any more. The cotton content means that they are soft and the padding under the foot is lovely. The fibres are 65 % natural and wear like any normal sock of the same materials. Washes and dries well, I ordered a second pair within a week, they are fantastic. Design is nice, too. Not in your face but a little fashionable touch.”SocksLane cotton compression socks are available at Amazon.com. They are made of 65% combed cotton and high-quality stretch fibers and are strong, naturally Hypoallergenic and comfortable. For the uncompromising woman who needs the support of a top compression sock without giving up on looks.The socks also come with free shipping, and a no-questions-asked 100% Money Back Guarantee and can be purchased on Amazon.com here: https://goo.gl/9Y3pxT Contact Information SocksLane

Amanda Dixon

503-568-1586



SocksLane.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SocksLane