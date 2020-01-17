Elesa UK at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2020, Farnborough 11-13 February – Stand No. F250

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

Elesa UK will display their range of high quality machine components at Southern Manufacturing & Electronics Exhibition, 11-13th February 2020.

Metheringham, United Kingdom, January 17, 2020



Elesa believe Southern Manufacturing and Electronics Exhibition to be one of the best UK events for Design Engineers. The networking opportunities available to Elesa and their customers are endless, due to the broad spectrum of industry sectors where Elesa are present, such as: furniture, textiles, audio, lighting, spraying and powder coating, office equipment, processing and packaging, hygiene focused industries and process control.



With the aim of solving engineering issues and to compliment the standard mechanical products, Elesa also offer a range of electrical machine elements. Indicators and measurement systems are popular within the Elesa range, as they can dramatically improve efficiency of production.



Elesa have been providing manufacturing industries with the highest quality and aesthetically design award-winning products since 1941. This enables solutions for modern issues of efficiency, sustainability and appearance. With such strong authority in the market, Elesa have expanded year on year, supplying components such as levelling feet, castors, handwheels, bulls eye levels, clamping levers, clamping knobs and much more.



Daniel Hodson

01526 322670



https://www.elesa.com/en/elesab2bstoreuk/



