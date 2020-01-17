Registrations Open for the 6th Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, January 17, 2020 --(



With regional nations overhauling their legacy equipment to bring their combat vehicles in line with current allied capabilities, Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2020 will provide a critical insight into what requirements are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation.



For interested parties, an early bird discount of £400 for bookings made by January 31 is available online at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PR1



Key focuses for 2020 includes:



1. Developing the Czech Armed Forces as they outline their IFV procurement plans (choosing between the CV90, ASCOD or LYNX) in a bid to modernise their land forces by 2026.



2. Main battle tank systems evolution – extending the capability of European ground manoeuvre.



3. Leveraging technological solutions to drive interoperability.



4. Developing ground force doctrine to adapt and overcome adversary threats.



Key speakers include:



- Lieutenant General Gabor Borondi, Deputy Commander, Hungarian Defence Forces

- Brigadier General Dariusz Parylak, DCOM 11 Armoured Cavalry Brigade, Polish Land Forces

- Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD

- Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General Maneuver Center of Excellence, US Army

- Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces

- Colonel Jan Drozd, Dean of the University of Defence Brno, Czech Armed Forces

- Colonel Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer, German Army



The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is now available to download, please visit http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PR1



Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference

Prague, Czech Republic, 18-19 May 2020



Sponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at the event, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



London, United Kingdom, January 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, commencing on May 18-19 in Prague, Czech Republic for its 6th year running.

With regional nations overhauling their legacy equipment to bring their combat vehicles in line with current allied capabilities, Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2020 will provide a critical insight into what requirements are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation.

For interested parties, an early bird discount of £400 for bookings made by January 31 is available online at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PR1

Key focuses for 2020 includes:

1. Developing the Czech Armed Forces as they outline their IFV procurement plans (choosing between the CV90, ASCOD or LYNX) in a bid to modernise their land forces by 2026.

2. Main battle tank systems evolution – extending the capability of European ground manoeuvre.

3. Leveraging technological solutions to drive interoperability.

4. Developing ground force doctrine to adapt and overcome adversary threats.

Key speakers include:

- Lieutenant General Gabor Borondi, Deputy Commander, Hungarian Defence Forces

- Brigadier General Dariusz Parylak, DCOM 11 Armoured Cavalry Brigade, Polish Land Forces

- Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD

- Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General Maneuver Center of Excellence, US Army

- Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces

- Colonel Jan Drozd, Dean of the University of Defence Brno, Czech Armed Forces

- Colonel Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer, German Army

The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is now available to download, please visit http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PR1

Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference

Prague, Czech Republic, 18-19 May 2020

Sponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at the event, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

