South Florida Garlic Fest is Raising the Accessibility Standard for Festivals

Lake Worth Beach, FL, January 17, 2020 --



From the basslines oscillating every blade of grass, to the whirl of the amusement rides and the screams of their giddy riders, festivals are a relentlessly intense environment. Garlic Fest features dozens of amusement rides, two-full days of non-stop music, vendors and the wafting smell of garlic throughout the festival grounds.



“We want everyone to be able to experience the excitement of Garlic Fest. For children and adults with sensory-processing disorders, the We Rock the Spectrum zone will allow them to take a break from sensory overloads so they can still experience all that the festival has to offer,” says Lindi DiMaio, Marketing and Communications Director at The South Florida Garlic Fest.



With recent studies showing one in four adults suffer from mental illness, it became imperative for the staff to do everything they can to make Garlic Fest truly inclusive. While various efforts are made by governments, organizations and individuals to provide accessible accommodations for infrastructure, education and employment, not much has been done to make live music and other entertainment and recreational events accessible.



“We started researching and making calls and soon we were able to meet with Gail Field, the Chief Operating Officer for We Rock the Spectrum Worldwide,” says DiMaio.



Field immediately embraced the vision and the We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym zone will have prominent placement at this years festival.



“Our goal is to provide unique, immersive experiences that are often inaccessible to individuals impacted by special needs,” says Festival Executive Director, Nancy Stewart-Franzcak.



For more information, visit our website at GarlicfestFL.com/accessibility and don’t miss the “Best Stinking Party in South Florida.”



Garlic Fest is a popular food and entertainment two-day festival that features national act entertainment, Gourmet Alley food area with over 100 garlic laced menu items, a large children’s amusement area with rides, hundreds of art and craft vendors and full liquor bars. Founded by a group of local folks looking to establish a fund-raising source for local non-profit organizations, the event relies on volunteer organizations to staff the event.



Lindi DiMaio

561-279-0907



garlicfestfl.com



