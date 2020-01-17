Gamry Instruments Will be Attending the 2020 PlugVolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI

Press Releases Gamry Instruments Press Release

Gamry Instruments will be attending the Battery Industry's most anticipated event – the PlugVolt Battery Seminar on July 21-23 in Plymouth, MI (USA).

Key event highlights for this year include an entire day of technical tutorials on fundamental materials’ challenges for electrochemical energy storage, opportunities and challenges with solid-state batteries, best design practices for cell engineering, battery modeling and health monitoring, second life design considerations for energy storage, and more. In addition, all event attendees will get an exclusive opportunity to tour A123 Systems new Novi, Michigan (USA) facility firsthand and ask questions to resident experts, enjoy some light appetizers and beverages while networking with industry peers. Gamry Instruments is pleased to attend this event and will be exhibiting electrochemical instrumentation with a focus on the Reference 3000 and 3000AE potentiostats. The Reference 3000 is a high-current, high-performance potentiostat well suited for researchers studying batteries, fuel cells or supercapacitors as well as general physical electrochemistry experiments requiring high voltages and high currents.



PlugVolt offers group discounts for 3 or more participants from the same corporation as well as discounts for attendees from government agencies and academic institutions. In addition, there is an Early Bird Rate if you register for the event prior to May 17, 2020. Visit the PlugVolt website, https://plugvolt.com/seminars, for more information and to register for the event.



Gamry Instruments was found in 1989 designing and building precision electrochemical instrumentation and accessories. Their belief is that instruments should achieve a balance between performance and cost striving for innovative designs. Gamry’s world headquarters is based outside of Philadelphia, PA USA with distributors and representatives in more than 50 countries.



In addition to quality electrochemical instruments and cell design, Gamry takes pride in offering top notch support both before and after the sale. The sales and technical support staff consists of electrochemists and engineers with real-word research experience.



PlugVolt offers business consultation services, information services, and custom training (online & onsite) services to the energy storage industry.



