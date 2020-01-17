Press Releases CCHR Nashville Press Release

Citizens Commission on Human Rights Spotlights Religious Persecution

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Nashville (CCHR Nashville) will hold a panel discussion at the end of January highlighting religious persecution, hate crimes and safety.

Nashville, TN, January 17, 2020 --(



CCHR is known as an advocate for human rights, especially as relates to patients’ rights in the field of mental health. Per the international CCHR website, cchr.org, “CCHR has long fought to restore basic inalienable human rights to the field of mental health, including, but not limited to, full informed consent regarding the medical legitimacy of psychiatric diagnosis, the risks of psychiatric treatments, the right to all available medical alternatives and the right to refuse any treatment considered harmful.”



The panel discussion takes place on International Day for Holocaust Remembrance, so CCHR members wanted to shed light on current issues of religious discrimination and help people of faith feel safe in their congregations. The event is being dubbed “Worship in Safety: Love and Protect Your Friends and Family,” and will be held on January 27 at 7:00 pm in the Church of Scientology community hall, 1130 8th Ave South, Nashville, TN 37203. The panel will feature experts on religious persecution both locally and internationally.



CCHR Nashville regularly hosts events and meetings with local leaders who give insight into patients’ rights, parents’ rights and more.



Annette Freeman

615-784-8120



www.cchrnashville.org



