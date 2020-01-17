HealthONE Welcomes AVP of Community Engagement

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HealthONE Press Release

Maureen McDonald brings high-level community relations and healthcare expertise to the largest hospital system in the Denver-metro area.

Denver, CA, January 17, 2020 --(



In this new role, Maureen will be responsible for directly building on and aligning the community impact work being done across the HealthONE system. The position will collaborate closely with nonprofit partners, as well as representing HealthONE with trade and business associations.



Maureen brings more than two decades of community engagement, having worked with nonprofits, businesses and government to create and sustain healthy communities. In recent consulting and staff leadership roles with SCL Health, Kaiser Permanente, the National Council on Aging, and the Women’s and Metro Chamber of Commerce, she focused on assessing community need and developing multi-sector partnerships to maximize civic engagement and benefit to the community. Passionate about volunteerism and philanthropy, Maureen is excited to work with hospital colleagues and volunteers to enhance HealthONE’s robust community impact.



A Denver native, Maureen is herself very active in community, including serving on the HealthONE board. “We are delighted to have Maureen represent HealthONE’s community engagement in Denver and Wichita after having served the organization on the Board for several years,” said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE and HCA’s Continental Division. Maureen is President-Elect for the International Women’s Forum of Colorado and serves on the board of the National Civic League. She has been appointed by Governors Owens, Ritter, Hickenlooper and Polis to several state commissions.



Maureen is an alumna of Washington University in St. Louis. She and her husband, David Baker, have two adult children, Andrew and Elisabeth. Maureen loves to cycle, to sing and to spend time in our beloved Colorado Rocky Mountains.



About HealthONE

HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes seven hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. And, as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area, and the only hospital system in the top 10, HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations.

Stephanie Sullivan

303-584-8029



www.healthonecares.com



