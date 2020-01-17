Lyco Reaches $500 Million Transactional Advisory Mark, as It Partners with Impact Capital Africa

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lyco Business Solutions Press Release

Lusaka, Zambia, January 17, 2020 --



And the company has partnered with Impact Capital Africa (ICA) to provide transactional advisory to SMEs and prepare them to be investor ready.



With global touch, Lyco Business Solutions is looking at promoting home grown enterprises that can compete favorably on the global front.



The company has continued providing business and financial solutions in diverse sectors of the economy since its inception about five years ago.



Lyco Business Solutions Global Managing Director Steven Raelly said the company will continue leveraging its global experience to impact on the local SMEs.



“To date we have provided transactional advisory and co-advised SME’s on projects valued around $500 million and we are also working with ICA Zambia to provide business incubation services to selected SMEs across the country,” Mr Raelly said.



He said being a predominantly women driven business solution giant, the company is looking at increasing its presence in 200 cities globally by 2021.



“We want to grow the European and American foot prints, this year. We are also looking at frontier markets like Rwanda and Nigeria among others,” Mr Raelly said.



He said it was a great honour to be recognised by international institutions and that the partnership with ICA among others signifies the important role Lyco plays in the continental and global business solution space.



He said the company would continue forging partnerships with local and international peers as it aims expanding its presence to more than 30 countries across the global in the next three years, from the 8 countries it is in currently.



He said they have also registered a 100 percent Zambian owned company in the United States of America (USA), which will serve as the global headquarters, domiciled in New York City.



“In all the countries where we are, we are a 100 percent Zambian owned,” Mr Raelly said.



Commenting on Lyco’s contribution in Zambia, Ernest Kando, Business Development Manager – Capital Raising – Zambia, said, “Lyco Business Solutions in Zambia has significantly contributed to the growth of the SME Business Community. This is evidenced by our participation and working relationship with Impact Capital Africa (ICA) and International Investors, and PEP Zambia. We Will Continue to partner with other institutions both locally and internationally to stair growth in the SME Sector and the larger business community.”



Commenting on the partnership Emma Parker, CEO and Co-Founder ICA said the institution is elated by the role Lyco is playing in providing investment advisory services to SMEs.



Steven Raelly

+260955005926



www.lycogroup.com



