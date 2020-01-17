Ilan Guedj, Principal, Bates White to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Calculating Lost Profit Damages: Best Strategies in 2020 Live Webcast



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Ilan Guedj, Principal, Bates White will speak at its webcast entitled, “Calculating Lost Profit Damages: Best Strategies in 2020 Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, January 17, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/calculating-lost-profit-damages-2020/



About Ilan Guedj



Ilan Guedj is a Principal at Bates White, a leading provider of economic, financial, and statistical analyses that inform the advice and expert testimony it offers clients. Dr. Guedj has testified on matters relating to various financial instruments and investments, as well as on the risk level of those instruments. In his role as an economics and finance expert, Dr. Guedj conducts quantitative analyses such as sampling and extrapolation, causation and liability, and damages estimation. He focuses on litigation in the financial industry, including stock drops, ERISA matters, and commercial disputes. Dr. Guedj has also served as a consulting expert on antitrust litigations involving financial products and institutions, such as the LIBOR litigation. Prior to Bates White, he was involved in damages and liability estimation in mass tort cases such as the PB oil spill.



Dr. Guedj was an Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Texas in Austin and received his PhD in Financial Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



About Bates White



Bates White is an economic consulting firm that provides advanced, empirically-based economic, financial, and econometric analysis to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. We advise clients on litigation, case development and strategy, assessing and analyzing the relative strengths of economic arguments, and determining optimal strategies for discovery, motions, trial preparations, and settlement.



Event Synopsis:



Lost profits are one of the most important factors of a plaintiff's claim. It is also among the most challenging types of damages to prove and is often vulnerable to attacks. As complex changes on the regulatory landscape occur, calculating and proving lost profits have become necessities that business owners must understand.



However, choosing the best strategy depends upon the facts and circumstances of each emerging case. Thus, it is imperative to have a deep repertoire of strategies in order to have the upper hand in these types of cases.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of lost profit damages. Speakers will also discuss the best strategies in calculating and proving lost profits considering notable cases and recent updates.



Key Topics Include:



Lost Profit Damages – What You Need To Know

Recent Trends and Notable Cases

Helpful Strategies in Calculating Lost Profits

Risks and Challenges

Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



