Main Line Family Law Attorney from Vetrano is Elected Vice President of the Montgomery Bar Association

The Montgomery Bar Association (MBA) has elected new officers and directors for 2020. Beginning January 10th, 2020, Sarinia M. Feinman took on the role of Vice President of the Montgomery Bar Association.

The annual business luncheon was held on January 10th, and the vote was taken for this year’s nominees. Some of the selection factors included past committee activities, community service, MBA service and contributions, leadership and management roles, and reasons for seeking the role.



Sarinia Feinman will hold her position as Vice President in 2020, with automatic matriculation to President-Elect in 2021, and will conclude with Ms. Feinman as the President of the MBA in 2022. She served as Secretary of the MBA in 2018, and Treasurer in 2019. She has also served as Chair of the Family Law Section and Chair of the Young Lawyer’s Section of the MBA.



Ms. Feinman has chosen to limit her practice to family law, which includes divorce, custody, child support, spousal support and settlement agreements.



This respected family law attorney will work to aid the goals of the Montgomery Bar Association, which aims to help professionals in the field as well as the community at large. For more information about Ms. Feinman, contact Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman at 610-265-4441 or visit the website at www.VetranoLaw.com.



About the Montgomery Bar Association



The Montgomery Bar Association was established in 1885, in order to professionalize the practice of law in Montgomery County. The MBA represents over 2,100 legal professionals in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and is one of the nation’s oldest and most respected bar associations. The MBA works to uphold legal and ethical standards in the community. The MBA offers its members an important opportunity for networking, education and professional development.



The MBA is also a legal resource for the community, offering education, legal assistance, funds and resources for individuals or agencies in need, and is actively engaged in public service through community outreach.



About Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC



Kate Vetrano

610-265-4441



www.vetranolaw.com



