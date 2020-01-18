Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Leonardo Signs Up as Gold Sponsor for Border Security 2020

SMi Reports: Leonardo joins Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) as Gold Sponsor for the Border Security Conference, which is to be held in Rome, Italy on February 11-12, 2020.

Rome, Italy, January 18, 2020 --(



Leonardo has a world recognized expertise in surveillance, detection and information solutions to protect and secure harbours, airports, land and sea borders leveraging latest generation radar, electro-optics and secure communications and are a world player in Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space, developing advanced components to fully integrated systems and platforms.



With just 4 weeks to go, places are increasingly limited - interested parties should register soon at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/prcom7



Alongside Leonardo, the event boasts a variety of speakers consisting of government officials and industry leaders:



- Mr John Vine, Former Chief Inspector of Borders, Borders & Immigration

- Rear Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Italian Navy General, Italian Navy

- Mr Patrick Nemeth, Director, Identity Operations Division, Department of Homeland Security

- Mr Jason R. Thompson, Assistant Chief, United States Border Patrol HQ, Enforcement Systems Branch-Biometrics, Department of Homeland Security

- Ms Keri Phoenix, Manager Innovative Travel Solutions, Vancouver Airport Authority

- Mr Christopher Maston, Port Director, Miami International Airport, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security

- Mr Patrick Sgueglia, Product Manager Regulatory, Lufthansa

- Mr Cristian Fanelli, AIRCOP Law Enforcement Analyst, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

- Vice Admiral Luis Carlos de Sousa Pereira, PRT Maritime Authority Director-general / Commandant, PRT Maritime Police, Portuguese Navy

- Captain (Navy) Luigi Ciani, Chief of the C2, Integration and Maritime Surveillance Systems Office, Italian Navy

- Mr Rocco Messina, Head of the Border Security and Management Unit, United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism

- Superintendent Patrik Engstrom, Head of Section, Swedish Police Authority

- And many more



Returning for its 13th year, Border Security 2020 will provide an excellent opportunity to meet and network with key industry stakeholders, as well as discuss the latest developments in the field of cross border security and countering threats.



Running alongside the Border Security conference will be a workshop on Countering Emerging Threats in Document and Identity Verification in Border Security. Led by Professor James Ferryman, Project Coordinator, PROTECT, The University of Reading, on 10 February 2020.



The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/prcom7



Border Security Conference

Rome, Italy

11–12 February 2020



Gold Sponsors: Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), Leonardo



Sponsors: Bartington Instruments, Susteen, Vision-Box



Should you wish to speak or exhibit please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Rome, Italy, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that Leonardo will be exhibiting and speaking at Border Security 2020. The conference, which will convene in Rome on February 11-12, will bring together international industry professionals and government officials to explore border security implementation, technological solutions and effective policing strategies.Leonardo has a world recognized expertise in surveillance, detection and information solutions to protect and secure harbours, airports, land and sea borders leveraging latest generation radar, electro-optics and secure communications and are a world player in Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space, developing advanced components to fully integrated systems and platforms.With just 4 weeks to go, places are increasingly limited - interested parties should register soon at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/prcom7Alongside Leonardo, the event boasts a variety of speakers consisting of government officials and industry leaders:- Mr John Vine, Former Chief Inspector of Borders, Borders & Immigration- Rear Admiral Aurelio De Carolis, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, Italian Navy General, Italian Navy- Mr Patrick Nemeth, Director, Identity Operations Division, Department of Homeland Security- Mr Jason R. Thompson, Assistant Chief, United States Border Patrol HQ, Enforcement Systems Branch-Biometrics, Department of Homeland Security- Ms Keri Phoenix, Manager Innovative Travel Solutions, Vancouver Airport Authority- Mr Christopher Maston, Port Director, Miami International Airport, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security- Mr Patrick Sgueglia, Product Manager Regulatory, Lufthansa- Mr Cristian Fanelli, AIRCOP Law Enforcement Analyst, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime- Vice Admiral Luis Carlos de Sousa Pereira, PRT Maritime Authority Director-general / Commandant, PRT Maritime Police, Portuguese Navy- Captain (Navy) Luigi Ciani, Chief of the C2, Integration and Maritime Surveillance Systems Office, Italian Navy- Mr Rocco Messina, Head of the Border Security and Management Unit, United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism- Superintendent Patrik Engstrom, Head of Section, Swedish Police Authority- And many moreReturning for its 13th year, Border Security 2020 will provide an excellent opportunity to meet and network with key industry stakeholders, as well as discuss the latest developments in the field of cross border security and countering threats.Running alongside the Border Security conference will be a workshop on Countering Emerging Threats in Document and Identity Verification in Border Security. Led by Professor James Ferryman, Project Coordinator, PROTECT, The University of Reading, on 10 February 2020.The full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: http://www.bordersec-conference.com/prcom7Border Security ConferenceRome, Italy11–12 February 2020Gold Sponsors: Innovative Travel Solutions (ITS) at Vancouver International Airport (YVR), LeonardoSponsors: Bartington Instruments, Susteen, Vision-BoxShould you wish to speak or exhibit please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.bordersec-conference.com/prcom7



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend