Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

Receive press releases from FDB Panel Fittings: By Email RSS Feeds: New from FDB - DIRAK Rod Latch System Helps Panel Builders and Installers

Isleworth, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 --(



The new DIRAK rod latch mechanism offers a high level of closing convenience and strength in just one closing process.



A full complement of quarter-turns, rods, rod guides and cams are available with a grounding nut to ensure earth continuity through the mechanism and door. An installation and operation video of the rod latch system can be viewed at www.fdb.co.uk/rod-latch-system.



Further information on the new DIRAK rod latch system from FDB Panel Fittings can be found at www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/rod-latch. Information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk. Find the latest information and news on the FDB blog – www.fdbnews.co.uk. Isleworth, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The new DIRAK rod latch kit from FDB Panel Fittings makes short work of installing a multi-point rod lock door closing mechanism, together with a standard quarter-turn latch, offering 2 or 3 point gasket pull-down for medium to large enclosure doors. The simple clip-and-cam fit operation suits dual round or flat rods mounted within the gasket sealed area – or externally.The new DIRAK rod latch mechanism offers a high level of closing convenience and strength in just one closing process.A full complement of quarter-turns, rods, rod guides and cams are available with a grounding nut to ensure earth continuity through the mechanism and door. An installation and operation video of the rod latch system can be viewed at www.fdb.co.uk/rod-latch-system.Further information on the new DIRAK rod latch system from FDB Panel Fittings can be found at www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/rod-latch. Information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk. Find the latest information and news on the FDB blog – www.fdbnews.co.uk. Contact Information FDB Panel Fittings

Gary Miles

+44 020 8568 1616



https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/rod-latch



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FDB Panel Fittings