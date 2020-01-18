PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FDB Panel Fittings

New from FDB - DIRAK Rod Latch System Helps Panel Builders and Installers


Isleworth, United Kingdom, January 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new DIRAK rod latch kit from FDB Panel Fittings makes short work of installing a multi-point rod lock door closing mechanism, together with a standard quarter-turn latch, offering 2 or 3 point gasket pull-down for medium to large enclosure doors. The simple clip-and-cam fit operation suits dual round or flat rods mounted within the gasket sealed area – or externally.

The new DIRAK rod latch mechanism offers a high level of closing convenience and strength in just one closing process.

A full complement of quarter-turns, rods, rod guides and cams are available with a grounding nut to ensure earth continuity through the mechanism and door. An installation and operation video of the rod latch system can be viewed at www.fdb.co.uk/rod-latch-system.

Further information on the new DIRAK rod latch system from FDB Panel Fittings can be found at www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/rod-latch. Information on FDB products and services may be found at: www.fdb.co.uk. Find the latest information and news on the FDB blog – www.fdbnews.co.uk.
