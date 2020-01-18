Keep Irving Beautiful, College Students, Host Beautification Project; Volunteers Paint Senter East Building

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, January 18, 2020 --(



Six volunteers painted the building that will used for a variety of recreational activities throughout the year. The City of Irving’s Parks and Recreation Department provided the necessary supplies and guidance for the project.



“This event shows students the importance of helping the community,” said KIB board member Candace Eldridge. “Our volunteer partnerships with North Lake College are always a great experience.”



The project was completed with a total of 22 service hours. The volunteer group consisted of two current students, one former student who now studies at Texas Women’s University and longtime KIB volunteer Sammy Romero.



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a "green event," visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175

http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



