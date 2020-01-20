Press Releases BYD Press Release

Receive press releases from BYD: By Email RSS Feeds: BYD to Showcase Motorcoaches at UMA Conference

Los Angeles, CA, January 20, 2020 --(



BYD will display its 45-foot double-deck C10MS, the largest battery-electric motorcoach in North America. The C10MS can seat up to 77 people and has a range of up to 230 miles.



BYD will also display its C8MS 35-foot double-deck motorcoach, with 51 seats and a range of up to 170 miles, and the C9M 40-foot motorcoach, with 49 seats and a range of up to 200 miles.



In addition to showcasing its battery-electric motorcoach technology, BYD will have a team of its top sales staff on hand to answer questions.



“BYD is the world’s leader in battery-electric, zero-emission vehicle technology,” said BYD North America Vice President Patrick Duan. “We are proud to showcase these vehicles at this premier industry conference.”



The UMA Motorcoach Expo will be held at the Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue South in Nashville.



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



Media Contact:

Jim Skeen/media relations specialist

jim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365 Los Angeles, CA, January 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced it will bring three of its battery-electric, zero-emission motorcoaches to the United Motorcoach Association’s annual expo in Nashville, Tenn., being held Jan. 19-23.BYD will display its 45-foot double-deck C10MS, the largest battery-electric motorcoach in North America. The C10MS can seat up to 77 people and has a range of up to 230 miles.BYD will also display its C8MS 35-foot double-deck motorcoach, with 51 seats and a range of up to 170 miles, and the C9M 40-foot motorcoach, with 49 seats and a range of up to 200 miles.In addition to showcasing its battery-electric motorcoach technology, BYD will have a team of its top sales staff on hand to answer questions.“BYD is the world’s leader in battery-electric, zero-emission vehicle technology,” said BYD North America Vice President Patrick Duan. “We are proud to showcase these vehicles at this premier industry conference.”The UMA Motorcoach Expo will be held at the Music City Center, 201 Fifth Avenue South in Nashville.The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.Media Contact:Jim Skeen/media relations specialistjim.skeen@byd.com/661-264-8365 Contact Information BYD

Kelsey Cone

661-436-0513



byd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BYD