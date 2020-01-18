The Gateway Family YMCA to Offer New Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Gateway Family YMCA Press Release

Union, NJ, January 18, 2020 --(



The Y developed this program to help individuals better manage hypertension and improve their overall health. According to the American Heart Association, more than 80 million Americans have high blood pressure, but less than half have it under control. Research shows that the simple process of checking and recording blood pressure at least twice a month over four months may lower blood pressure in some people with hypertension. In addition, evidence shows that proper nutrition, particularly with a reduction in sodium intake, may help reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressures.



“The Gateway Family YMCA is proud to continue to support the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The Y is the leading community-based organization dedicated to improving the nation’s health and this program is a great example of putting that commitment into action.”



As part of the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program, participants will measure their blood pressure at least two times a month for four consecutive months—a minimum of eight times--and record their blood pressure readings in a self-selected tracking tool. A nutrition education component will encourage the participants to practice healthier eating habits, including reducing sodium in their diet.



The program is facilitated by Healthy Heart Ambassadors, appointed and trained by the Y, who will show participants how to use a blood pressure monitor, encourage self-monitoring and facilitate monthly nutrition education seminars.



The Gateway Family YMCA is looking for adults with high blood pressure who could benefit from participating in this program. Benefits include:

• A simple, evidence-based program that may lower blood pressure

• Personalized support from a Y Healthy Heart Ambassador

• Tips for maintaining cardiovascular health

• Easy-to-use, portable self-tracking tool

• Heart healthy nutrition education seminars



Participants must meet the following criteria to participate in the program:

• Must be at least 18 years old

• Must be diagnosed with high blood pressure

• Must not have experienced a recent cardiac event

• Must not have atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias

• Must not be at risk for lymphedema



There is a small fee for the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. In addition to the program, The Gateway Family YMCA will be providing weekly Nutritional Seminars that are free open to the community.



Colleen Clayton

908-249-4811



www.tgfymca.org



