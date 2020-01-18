First Printed STEM Magazine Dedicated to Women to Host LEGO Build-A-Thon

Press Releases Reinvented Magazine Press Release

Reinvented Magazine Along with Local Engineers and Scientists to Build 10,000 Minifigures

About Reinvented Magazine: Reinvented Magazine is a non-profit who’s mission is to reinvent the general perception of girls in STEM fields, while inspiring interest in STEM for young women nationwide. This initiative is carried out through the publication of the first printed magazine dedicated to women in STEM. The women-led coalition behind Reinvented Magazine aspires to break barriers and aid the movement to get more girls involved in STEM by revolutionizing the magazine content available for young women. Available in both print and electronic media, Reinvented Magazine’s content focuses on inspiring stories of both past and present women in STEM who are defying the odds in their field and serving as role models for others. One of Reinvented's most important objectives is to make the magazine accessible to every girl, including those who are disadvantaged or do not have exposure to STEM. To achieve accessibility for all, Reinvented’s One-for-One Program ensures that for every one copy sold, up to one print copy is donated to an underprivileged woman. Melbourne, FL, January 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:00AM - 3:00PM, Reinvented Magazine will celebrate Women's History Month by inviting those of all ages to help create a display of up to 10,000 female LEGO minifigures. The LEGO minifigures will include women of empowering roles, such as scientists, engineers, police women, and others. A competition will be held for the best display of LEGO minifigures, and those in attendance can learn more about STEM from the many local tech vendors participating in the event. Individuals, as well as groups are welcome to form teams and compete with the help of mentors including local engineers and scientists.What: LEGO MINIFIGURE Build-A-ThonWhen: Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:00AM - 3:00PMWhere: Melbourne Auditorium625 East Hibiscus Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901Admission: $7 through January 17th$10 through February 15th$12 through March 6thMore information about this event, including how to adopt minifigures, how to register, the schedule of events, becoming a volunteer or sponsor, and the display competition can be found at legobuildathon.com.About Reinvented Magazine: Reinvented Magazine is a non-profit who’s mission is to reinvent the general perception of girls in STEM fields, while inspiring interest in STEM for young women nationwide. This initiative is carried out through the publication of the first printed magazine dedicated to women in STEM. The women-led coalition behind Reinvented Magazine aspires to break barriers and aid the movement to get more girls involved in STEM by revolutionizing the magazine content available for young women. Available in both print and electronic media, Reinvented Magazine’s content focuses on inspiring stories of both past and present women in STEM who are defying the odds in their field and serving as role models for others. One of Reinvented's most important objectives is to make the magazine accessible to every girl, including those who are disadvantaged or do not have exposure to STEM. To achieve accessibility for all, Reinvented’s One-for-One Program ensures that for every one copy sold, up to one print copy is donated to an underprivileged woman. Contact Information Reinvented Magazine

