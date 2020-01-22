Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Tata Consultancy Services: By Email RSS Feeds: TCS Wins Three Stevies® for Workforce Development and Community Initiatives in Canada

Stevie® Awards for Great Employers Recognized Tata Consultancy Services for Its Workforce Development Strategy and Execution, and CSR Program

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, January 22, 2020 --(



“TCS focusses on giving back to the community, while providing employees with the world-class experiences that propel their careers forward. This gives us immense pride,” said Vivek Kawley, Head of HR, TCS Canada. “We are honored to be recognized for our CSR and workforce development programs in Canada.”



TCS received the Gold Stevie for its community initiatives in Canada. Its flagship CSR program, goIT, provides students with hands-on coding, robotics and design thinking experiences aimed at encouraging them to consider a career in technology. To date, more than 1,300 TCS employee volunteers have directly worked with 8,000 Canadian students, and the program continues to grow.



The Silver and Bronze Stevies were awarded to TCS for its holistic approach and extensive efforts to support employees’ professional growth. Its comprehensive competency development programs train new talent and up-skill employees on next-gen technologies, so they can take advantage of exciting opportunities and help customers accelerate their Business 4.0™ transformations.



TCS offers training in over 200 digital competencies. Additionally, an anytime, anywhere learning philosophy makes learning accessible via digital and mobile platforms. This past year, more than 3,500 Canadian employees undertook five learning days each, through classroom sessions, self-paced gamified content and virtual labs.



The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. This year’s competition saw more than 600 nominations from organizations from 24 nations.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com



To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow at TCS_News



TCS Media Contacts



Canada

Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com

Phone: +1-647-7907602



India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



