Jatheon Technologies Inc. Adds Fuzzy Search and Other New Features to Its Cloud Email Archiving Solution

With fuzzy search, all user roles will be able to find non-exact matches for search terms, which should help get relevant results even in case of misspellings in queries. This way, fuzzy search provides assistance in scenarios where users look for foreign language terms, names, or commonly misspelled words. The feature should be of particular help during the initial stages of assessing the scope of and risks of investigation and eDiscovery cases. The added Outlook plugin allows cloud users as well to access and search their Jatheon archive directly from Outlook. As for Jatheon Cloud calendar, it now features default options in the the calendar date picker that allows for a speedier date selection. Meanwhile, the improved import functionality supports the import of a large number of users. Finally, Jatheon has added a new way of journaling, by using IMAP/POP3 connections, available for MSP admins.



Jelena Popovic, Jatheon Cloud PO, said that these features reflect Jatheon’s commitment to bringing the fastest and most reliable functionalities to its customers not only in terms of information archiving, but also in handling eDiscovery requests. “These improvements will help Jatheon customers handle incoming requests fast and stay compliant, regardless of the data volumes. Our goal was to boost key functionalities, but also improve the overall user experience, and we hope that our customers will see it immediately.”



About Jatheon

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance, facilitate eDiscovery, improve email management and alleviate storage issues.



Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 6+ billion processed messages and unique on-premise and cloud archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, a powerful archiving, retrieval and dynamic monitoring software and best-in class tech support, Jatheon Care. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that smoothly integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution best suitable for small and medium-sized organizations. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud.



