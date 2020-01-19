Brewster Rawls Selected to Board of Directors at James River Writers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rawls Law Group Press Release

Richmond, VA, January 19, 2020 --



Brewster Rawls notes, “As a lawyer, I understand the paramount importance of the written word. As a life-long avid reader, I have taken a keen interest in understanding the creative and intellectual challenges writers face.”

About Brewster Rawls

With over 30 years of experience exclusively as a litigation attorney, Brewster is among the most experienced medical malpractice lawyers you will find anywhere. He is well-known for being able to get to the core of issues of almost any case and focusing on what matters to get the best results for his clients. In Virginia, Brewster was a leader in medical malpractice defense from the time he was a young lawyer in the early 1990’s until the 2010’s. With well over 100 medical malpractice jury trials under his belt, Brewster has achieved - and still maintains - a level of mastery in medical malpractice litigation that few other attorneys can boast. In addition to being an experienced defense attorney, over the last 15 years Brewster has refocused his practice on representing veterans and military families in Federal Tort Claims Act cases arising out of negligent medical care provided by VA and military healthcare professionals. Under his leadership, the firm has developed a nationwide prominence in handling those cases, to the point that Brewster is frequently contacted by media outlets for his opinions on related topics. Because of Brewster’s extensive experience in handling medical cases and his unique ability to see any case from “both sides,” his results for his clients have been consistently impressive, including multiple seven figure resolutions. Brewster was raised in a military family and, for this reason, understands the value of military service. Following college, he served as a Field Artillery Officer in the Army with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) before going to law school and starting his legal career. After working in a number of law firms, Brewster founded the firm now known as Rawls Law Group in 1996. He did so with the express intention of creating a law firm that would only do those things it could do very well. Since that time, the firm has remained true to Brewster’s founding philosophy of providing high-quality legal services and prospered, always keeping its core focus on matters involving healthcare and medicine. A long-time Richmond resident now, Brewster and his family are well-established in the area and he has served in various community and church leadership roles.



About James River Writers

James River Writers has grown into multi-faceted non-profit organization based in Richmond, Virginia, that serves as central Virginia’s literary hub and a welcoming home for anyone who loves the written word. Aspiring and professional writers in all genres and at all levels of ability benefit from a variety of programs, services, and events, often presented in partnership with other cultural organizations. James River Writers is supported by the generosity of individual donors who appreciate the power of language, storytelling, and empowering voices.



About Rawls Law Group

