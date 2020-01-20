Institute for Excellence in Writing Hosts Free Homeschool Now USA Event

Press Releases Institute for Excellence in Writing Press Release

“These days almost everyone knows someone who homeschools - it’s become a great option for so many families. Homeschool Now USA is a grassroots network of homeschoolers who want to share the good news: You can (and maybe should) educate your children at home,” said Andrew Pudewa, the founder and director of IEW and the host of the event.



IEW’s free event with Homeschool Now USA, a nonprofit that promotes homeschooling during School Choice Week, is open to anyone who homeschools or wants to learn more about homeschooling.



The event can help families feel confident about starting their homeschool journey, and it can demonstrate that homeschooling is a viable option. A representative from Homeschool Oklahoma, a nonprofit state homeschool organization, will attend the event to share information about the support that it offers families.



Because some families can think that homeschooling is daunting, Homeschool Now USA can help to quell those worries. There are many resources available for homeschoolers, and IEW’s event can help make sense of all of the available information.



