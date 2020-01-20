Five County Board of REALTORS® Merges with Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®

Press Releases KCRAR Press Release

The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has announced a merger with the Five County Board of REALTORS®. With this merger, KCRAR's service area has expanded to 34 counties across Kansas and Missouri.

Former members of the Five County Board are now full members of KCRAR and its newly formed Five County Chapter. The 2019 President-Elect of the Five County Board, Scott Theis, will represent this new chapter on KCRAR’s 2020 Board of Directors.



Members of the Five County Chapter are also making a transition to Heartland Multiple Listing Service. The MLS conversion will provide local agents access to cutting-edge MLS technologies as well as more complete regional real estate data and property exposure for local consumers.



"This is an exciting move for all of us in the Five County area,” Theis said. “We will be better equipped to provide services for our clients and will gain a great support team from the KCRAR staff. We feel confident this is the right move for us, and it will be beneficial for all.”



In addition to providing access to enhanced services, benefits and business tools for members of the new Five County Chapter, KCRAR is also dedicated to preserving the former organization’s involvement in and support of the communities they serve.



“We are extremely excited about this merger and what it means for the members of both organizations,” said Kipp Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of KCRAR. “With our combined strengths, we will be able to better serve our members through our common data platform and tools. Our larger geographic footprint will provide even greater listing exposure and choice for our members’ customers and clients.”



The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region”, is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area. KCRAR serves more than 11,500 Realtor® members in Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at KCRAR.com.



