Kahana & Feld Partner, Alex M. Chazen, Named to 2020 Southern California Rising Star List

The Rising Star designation by Super Lawyers is an honor reserved for lawyers who exhibit excellence in their legal practice. Only 2.5% of attorneys in Southern California receive this distinction.



Mr. Chazen is a Partner in the firm’s real estate/construction litigation and insurance defense practice groups, which he joined in 2017. “Alex exemplifies our firm’s values of being upstanding, outstanding, and understanding. In every facet of our firm and practice, he continues to have a positive impact,” explained Jason Daniel Feld, Esq., chair of the firm’s insurance defense and real estate/construction litigation practice groups. “We are pleased that Super Lawyers has recognized Alex’s outstanding skills as a member of our firm, the Southern California legal community, and in the Construction Litigation field.”



Mr. Chazen graduated from the University of California, Irvine, with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and from the Loyola Law School in Los Angeles where he received his Juris Doctor.



About Kahana & Feld, LLP

Kahana & Feld LLP focuses on general business litigation and insurance defense, with particular emphasis on employment, real estate, construction, shareholder and intellectual property litigation. The AV Preeminent firm is led by attorneys who have been named among Southern California’s Top Rated. The firm was founded with the belief that best representation comes from upstanding attorneys, with outstanding legal skills, who a focus on understanding clients and being responsive to their needs. Kahana & Feld’s track record speaks for itself. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.



About Super Lawyers

Carl Katz

949-812-4781



kahanafeld.com



