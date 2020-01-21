Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases VisionEdge Marketing Press Release

Receive press releases from VisionEdge Marketing: By Email RSS Feeds: Fast-Track Your Business Hits the Bookshelves

VisionEdge Marketing President Laura Patterson Releases New Book to Help Innovators Gain Traction for Growth

Austin, TX, January 21, 2020 --(



In his foreword to this beneficial book, David Altounian, the Associate Dean of Academic Programs and MBA Director at the Bill Munday School of Business at St.Edward's University who also serves as a mentor at Austin’s Capital Factory writes, “Many books address marketing approaches in a theoretical way, which helps readers understand the basic concepts, but they leave many gaps in understanding how to execute. The Circle of Traction model provides a specific direction and questions to ask on the journey to creating a successful, profitable, and growing company.”



“Growth doesn’t just occur – it takes intent and deliberate action,” says Laura. “I wrote Fast Track Your Business to help companies have a customer-centric framework that provides a practical and systematic process for navigating and accelerating a sustainable path to organic growth.”



Advance Praise from Industry Leaders:

“Laura is the queen of marketing metrics. But with this book, Fast-Track Your Business: A Customer-Centric Approach to Accelerate Market Growth, she has stepped outside marketing to challenge all businesses to step up their game and grow, grow, grow.” -Theresa Kushner, coauthor of B2B-Data-Driven Marketing: Sources, Uses, Results



“The most certain path to success for any business is true, organic growth driven by loyal customers. Fast-Track Your Business offers a detailed game plan for building a company-wide focus on the customer. In a world where every company claims to be customer-centric, Laura Patterson’s book will help your company become one of the few that really is.” -Roger Dooley, author of Friction - The Untapped Force That Can Be Your Most Powerful Advantage



Publishing Reviews:

“Succinct explanations and applicable advice make Fast-Track Your Business a useful tool for spurring sustainable growth.” -Foreword Reviews



”… novice and veteran marketers should find the volume of use in developing corporate strategy. A longtime advocate for marketing makes a thoughtful case for its importance in all businesses.” -Kirkus Reviews



“… packed with a great deal of valuable advice and information. Students of marketing and marketing professionals would do well to lend an ear.” -BlueInk Reviews



Fast-Track Your Business, Patterson’s fourth book focused on proving and improving the value of marketing, is now available. Visit Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0971008620) to purchase your advance copy today. To hear the latest from Laura and VisionEdge Marketing you can follow #FastTrackYourBusiness, #FastTrackYourBiz, #CircleofTraction and #FastTrackYourGrowth.



About The Author

Laura Patterson began her 25+ year career in sales and had the great fortune of working across functions spanning customer relationship management and Marketing with a capital “M.” Today she is at the helm of VisionEdge Marketing (VisionEdgeMarketing.com), and is recognized as one of the pioneers and authorities in the Marketing Performance Management (MPM) discipline. The company specializes in helping companies apply data, metrics and proven best-in-class practices to improve Marketing effectiveness, deliver business impact, and enable better business decision-making.



Laura and VisionEdge Marketing are all about making Marketing an engine of growth for organizations. Martechexec selected Laura as one of the top 50 women in marketing technology. Laura is honored to be among the Top 20 Women in Business according to the Sales Lead Management Association. Engagio identified Laura among the top Marketing Operations leaders to know. Laura has served on the University of Texas McCombs School of Business Masters of Marketing Science Advisory Board.



Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0971008620

Contact: laurap@visionedgemarketing.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/1552061 Austin, TX, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Author and Marketing Performance Management pioneer and expert Laura Patterson takes a new approach to business marketing in her fourth book, Fast-Track Your Business: A Customer-Centric Approach to Accelerate Market Growth (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0971008620). The new book, now available for purchase at Amazon and other leading retailers, helps readers apply the proven Circle of Traction framework used in the VisionEdge Marketing practices to help companies accelerate organic growth.In his foreword to this beneficial book, David Altounian, the Associate Dean of Academic Programs and MBA Director at the Bill Munday School of Business at St.Edward's University who also serves as a mentor at Austin’s Capital Factory writes, “Many books address marketing approaches in a theoretical way, which helps readers understand the basic concepts, but they leave many gaps in understanding how to execute. The Circle of Traction model provides a specific direction and questions to ask on the journey to creating a successful, profitable, and growing company.”“Growth doesn’t just occur – it takes intent and deliberate action,” says Laura. “I wrote Fast Track Your Business to help companies have a customer-centric framework that provides a practical and systematic process for navigating and accelerating a sustainable path to organic growth.”Advance Praise from Industry Leaders:“Laura is the queen of marketing metrics. But with this book, Fast-Track Your Business: A Customer-Centric Approach to Accelerate Market Growth, she has stepped outside marketing to challenge all businesses to step up their game and grow, grow, grow.” -Theresa Kushner, coauthor of B2B-Data-Driven Marketing: Sources, Uses, Results“The most certain path to success for any business is true, organic growth driven by loyal customers. Fast-Track Your Business offers a detailed game plan for building a company-wide focus on the customer. In a world where every company claims to be customer-centric, Laura Patterson’s book will help your company become one of the few that really is.” -Roger Dooley, author of Friction - The Untapped Force That Can Be Your Most Powerful AdvantagePublishing Reviews:“Succinct explanations and applicable advice make Fast-Track Your Business a useful tool for spurring sustainable growth.” -Foreword Reviews”… novice and veteran marketers should find the volume of use in developing corporate strategy. A longtime advocate for marketing makes a thoughtful case for its importance in all businesses.” -Kirkus Reviews“… packed with a great deal of valuable advice and information. Students of marketing and marketing professionals would do well to lend an ear.” -BlueInk ReviewsFast-Track Your Business, Patterson’s fourth book focused on proving and improving the value of marketing, is now available. Visit Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0971008620) to purchase your advance copy today. To hear the latest from Laura and VisionEdge Marketing you can follow #FastTrackYourBusiness, #FastTrackYourBiz, #CircleofTraction and #FastTrackYourGrowth.About The AuthorLaura Patterson began her 25+ year career in sales and had the great fortune of working across functions spanning customer relationship management and Marketing with a capital “M.” Today she is at the helm of VisionEdge Marketing (VisionEdgeMarketing.com), and is recognized as one of the pioneers and authorities in the Marketing Performance Management (MPM) discipline. The company specializes in helping companies apply data, metrics and proven best-in-class practices to improve Marketing effectiveness, deliver business impact, and enable better business decision-making.Laura and VisionEdge Marketing are all about making Marketing an engine of growth for organizations. Martechexec selected Laura as one of the top 50 women in marketing technology. Laura is honored to be among the Top 20 Women in Business according to the Sales Lead Management Association. Engagio identified Laura among the top Marketing Operations leaders to know. Laura has served on the University of Texas McCombs School of Business Masters of Marketing Science Advisory Board.Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0971008620Contact: laurap@visionedgemarketing.comLinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/1552061 Contact Information VisionEdge Marketing

Zach Nardone

(512) 681-8800



www.visionedgemarketing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from VisionEdge Marketing Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend