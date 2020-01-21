Psychological Associates Hosts Q4 Leadership Program

Press Releases Psychological Associates Press Release

Reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. St. Louis, MO, January 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Psychological Associates (PA), a consulting company that applies behavioral science to business performance, will host its Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage program. The three-day intensive workshop will take place Wed., April 8 and Thurs., April 9 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Fri., April 10 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The program will be held at the Charles F. Knight Executive Education & Conference Center located at One Brookings Dr. on the campus of Washington University in St. Louis.Described as the next generation leadership development program, the new individualized experience focuses on helping a company’s top talent improve team success through the people skills they need to engage and influence others. Q4 Leadership comprehensively identifies and adapts effective leadership behaviors with more intricate job-related feedback. The program combines the latest in instructional design along with PA’s six decades of pragmatic leadership development.The workshop is designed for C-level leaders, vice presidents, and general managers who will improve their interpersonal skills in order to break down silos and contribute to synergistic teams.Psychological Associate’s Vice President of Organizational Consulting Dr. David Rowan will lead the sessions. He brings more than 15 years of assessment and coaching experience to the workshop.Founded in 1958, Psychological Associates helps clients select, develop and retain their best employees in order to maximize continuous success. Consulting capabilities range from selection and assessment services to succession planning and family business solutions. The company is headquartered at 8000 Maryland Ave. in Clayton, Mo.Reservations are required since space is limited. For more information, call (314) 725-7771. Contact Information Psychological Associates

