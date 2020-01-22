Another Successful Workshop by Business Coach Anurag Aggarwal

Press Releases Anurag Aggarwal Institute of Entrepreneurship... Press Release

New Delhi, India, January 22, 2020 --



The workshop was house full workshop and was attended by many businessmen from all over the country.



The topics covered in this workshop included:

1. Is your team not able to increase sales months after months, years after years?

2. Is your CRM not ready?

3. Is your Sales System unorganized, unstructured?

4. Are you not able to form a sales team?

5. Are you doing your sales yourself?

6. Product is good; Customers are happy, but no repeat orders?

7. Is your sales team not able to close deals with confidence?

8. Are you not happy with the communication, personality of your sales team?

9. Is your sales team not motivated enough?

10. Is your sales team arriving late, leaving early or taking unscheduled leaves?

11. Or your team is building relations with customers but for personal gains not for the organization?

12. How to generate leads using digital marketing?



That is was not all. Too many questions, too many challenges that businessmen are facing in their business came up and Mr Aggarwal answered them and gave their solution one by one. This not only solved the issue of the businessman who asked but others also got some tips and ideas from these challenges and their solutions.



All the attendees went back with a positive feedback for the workshop and assured to apply the tips given in the sales workshop.



Mr Anurag Aggarwal is the owner of Anurag Aggarwal Institute of Entrepreneurship & Public Speaking (M/s Navchetna) which he set up on 21st May 2000. On this day, he took his first session (N1) at YMCA, Connaught Place, New Delhi and since then he has established many training centers in Delhi NCR for his business course and public speaking course.



Mr Anurag Aggarwal was felicitated with the “Best International Business Coach of The Year 2018” at the Global Business Awards by Bollywood Actress Sonam Kapoor. At Global Leaders Awards “Enterprise Edition 2019” held in Dubai UAE, he received “The Most Promising Business Trainer & Motivational Speaker” award. His blog has been listed among the top 50 Public Speaking blogs of the world at Feedspot.com.



Nupur Bansal

9971776852



www.anuragaggarwal.com

info@anuragaggarwal.com



