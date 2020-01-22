Tillpoint Releases Food Preparation Recipe Manager Feature in Latest Software Update

London, United Kingdom, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Available as of Monday, January 20, Tillpoint users can manage ingredients within a recipe in order to track stock of food or drink items that are prepared on premise. The feature calculates the ingredients contained within an item, automatically scaling ingredients for different batch sizes.
The system accurately logs all figures related to prepared items, showing users the costs for every item on their menu through smart reporting and analytics. In addition to recipe costing and conversion, the system offers the ability to add allergens and food preferences for customers.
Tillpoint is available to download on the App Store worldwide and is free to use for 30 days while trialling any subscription plan. Requires iOS 9 or later and the newer iPad models are recommended for optimal performance.
Visit the Tillpoint website for further information: https://www.tillpoint.com/
About Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd: Tillpoint is a startup company based in London, United Kingdom. Founded in 2012, Tillpoint is focused on creating a mobile solution for all-encompassing, cloud-based business management.