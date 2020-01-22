PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.

Press Release

Receive press releases from Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds:

Tillpoint Releases Food Preparation Recipe Manager Feature in Latest Software Update


The newest version of Tillpoint available on the App Store includes the Food Prep feature, enabling restaurants, cafes and other hospitality businesses to manage their recipe and food items.

London, United Kingdom, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Available as of Monday, January 20, Tillpoint users can manage ingredients within a recipe in order to track stock of food or drink items that are prepared on premise. The feature calculates the ingredients contained within an item, automatically scaling ingredients for different batch sizes.

The system accurately logs all figures related to prepared items, showing users the costs for every item on their menu through smart reporting and analytics. In addition to recipe costing and conversion, the system offers the ability to add allergens and food preferences for customers.

Tillpoint is available to download on the App Store worldwide and is free to use for 30 days while trialling any subscription plan. Requires iOS 9 or later and the newer iPad models are recommended for optimal performance.

Visit the Tillpoint website for further information: https://www.tillpoint.com/

About Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd: Tillpoint is a startup company based in London, United Kingdom. Founded in 2012, Tillpoint is focused on creating a mobile solution for all-encompassing, cloud-based business management.
Contact Information
Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.
Cordy Bartlett
020 8834 1207
Contact
https://www.tillpoint.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help