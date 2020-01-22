Tillpoint Releases Food Preparation Recipe Manager Feature in Latest Software Update

Press Releases Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd. Press Release

The newest version of Tillpoint available on the App Store includes the Food Prep feature, enabling restaurants, cafes and other hospitality businesses to manage their recipe and food items.

London, United Kingdom, January 22, 2020 --(



The system accurately logs all figures related to prepared items, showing users the costs for every item on their menu through smart reporting and analytics. In addition to recipe costing and conversion, the system offers the ability to add allergens and food preferences for customers.



Tillpoint is available to download on the App Store worldwide and is free to use for 30 days while trialling any subscription plan. Requires iOS 9 or later and the newer iPad models are recommended for optimal performance.



Visit the Tillpoint website for further information: https://www.tillpoint.com/



Contact Information Tillpoint Enterprise Ltd.

