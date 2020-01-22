Allvotec Delighted to be Recognised by BAE Systems as an Outstanding Supplier

Northampton, United Kingdom, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Allvotec is delighted to announce that they have been recognised by BAE Systems as an outstanding supplier who has delivered operational excellence.
BAE's work with their suppliers is critical to BAE's future success. They seek to achieve operational excellence through accelerating performance, collaboration and competitiveness with their Key partners and suppliers and to deliver on their commitments in support of their customers across the global defence sector.
On November 6, 2019 BAE Systems recognised 19 partners and suppliers (selected from 10,000) who significantly contributed to the BAE Systems business performance through areas such as Zero Defect Quality, On time Delivery, Collaboration and Innovation.
The awards were hosted by BAE Systems Paul Smith, Chief Procurement Officer and Imran Rasul, UK Group Procurement Director.
Allvotec were recognised for their contribution to delivering operational excellence in their support for the FCO and achieving outstanding levels of service.