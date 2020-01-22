Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Desert Foothills Theater Press Release

Receive press releases from Desert Foothills Theater: By Email RSS Feeds: Foothills Community Foundation Invites Area Residents to February Events at the Holland Center

Scottsdale, AZ, January 22, 2020 --(



Area residents are invited to attend the following programs held in the Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building B, Scottsdale. Many programs are free but check the website for more details, to register, and for additional programs and classes, www.azfcf.org.



- Monday, Feb. 3, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Desert Awareness Committee, “Ancient Geology Creates Modern Cave Creek”

- Wednesday, Feb. 5, 9 to 11 a.m., Morning Joe with TED - "Ideas Worth Sharing"



Start the day with hot coffee and cool topics. February's topic is “Collaboration.” $5 payable at the door.



- Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 1 to 2:30 p.m., AnthroBites: A Lecture series on Anthropology, a series of separate lectures on some aspect of the study of what makes us human.



- Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4 to 5 p.m., “Visual Arts Series.” Docents from area museums, as well as artists and art historians, speak on topics such as Inspiration from the Desert; Dream Imagery in Art; How Fashion has Manipulated and Changed Women’s Bodies Through the Centuries; and Amazing Arizona.



- Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to Noon, “Art, Coffee, and Conversation.”

Curious about the backstory of an art piece or why artists choose the materials they use to create? Come join the group on the first Friday of every month, Oct. to May, to question, think, discuss, and to share some laughter.



- Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to Noon, Adult CPR, 1 to 3 p.m. Infant and Child CPR

These classes are for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR course completion card or certification to meet a job requirement. This course is ideal for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others interested in learning how to save a life. Please pre-register, so that FCF can get a head count. Donations cheerfully accepted.



- Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “How to Make Copper Bookmarks.”

Copper bookmarks are a great introduction to metal embossing on copper. Come join the fun and you'll learn how to transfer a pattern, emboss, deboss, "puff," refine, and patina your way to a completed class project. Students will leave class with two completed bookmarks. Beginners welcome, $75, please pre-register.



- Monday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m., “Medicine Plants of the Desert,” includes an in-depth look at the actions desert plants have on living systems.



- Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, 1 to 3 p.m., “Stay Smart, Stay Sharp,” Interactive class on giving the brain a workout.



- Tuesday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to noon, Learn how to optimize your loved one’s well-being and take care of yourself in the process.



The Holland Center, which recently celebrated 10 years, is a multi-generational facility providing lifelong learning and community service opportunities for the Foothills community. For more information, visit www.azfcf.org. Scottsdale, AZ, January 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Plan now to take advantage of the many classes and programs offered by Foothills Community Foundation (FCF) and the Holland Center during February.Area residents are invited to attend the following programs held in the Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building B, Scottsdale. Many programs are free but check the website for more details, to register, and for additional programs and classes, www.azfcf.org.- Monday, Feb. 3, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Desert Awareness Committee, “Ancient Geology Creates Modern Cave Creek”- Wednesday, Feb. 5, 9 to 11 a.m., Morning Joe with TED - "Ideas Worth Sharing"Start the day with hot coffee and cool topics. February's topic is “Collaboration.” $5 payable at the door.- Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 1 to 2:30 p.m., AnthroBites: A Lecture series on Anthropology, a series of separate lectures on some aspect of the study of what makes us human.- Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4 to 5 p.m., “Visual Arts Series.” Docents from area museums, as well as artists and art historians, speak on topics such as Inspiration from the Desert; Dream Imagery in Art; How Fashion has Manipulated and Changed Women’s Bodies Through the Centuries; and Amazing Arizona.- Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to Noon, “Art, Coffee, and Conversation.”Curious about the backstory of an art piece or why artists choose the materials they use to create? Come join the group on the first Friday of every month, Oct. to May, to question, think, discuss, and to share some laughter.- Friday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to Noon, Adult CPR, 1 to 3 p.m. Infant and Child CPRThese classes are for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR course completion card or certification to meet a job requirement. This course is ideal for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others interested in learning how to save a life. Please pre-register, so that FCF can get a head count. Donations cheerfully accepted.- Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., “How to Make Copper Bookmarks.”Copper bookmarks are a great introduction to metal embossing on copper. Come join the fun and you'll learn how to transfer a pattern, emboss, deboss, "puff," refine, and patina your way to a completed class project. Students will leave class with two completed bookmarks. Beginners welcome, $75, please pre-register.- Monday, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m., “Medicine Plants of the Desert,” includes an in-depth look at the actions desert plants have on living systems.- Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, 1 to 3 p.m., “Stay Smart, Stay Sharp,” Interactive class on giving the brain a workout.- Tuesday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to noon, Learn how to optimize your loved one’s well-being and take care of yourself in the process.The Holland Center, which recently celebrated 10 years, is a multi-generational facility providing lifelong learning and community service opportunities for the Foothills community. For more information, visit www.azfcf.org. Contact Information Foothills Community Foundation

Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



azfcf.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Desert Foothills Theater Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend