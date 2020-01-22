PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Florida Justice Center

Florida Justice Center Set to Give Hope to Those Accused of Crimes


New Fort Lauderdale organization provides legal aid to those in need.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Just imagine: You’re wrongfully accused of a crime but can’t afford a competent defense lawyer and you have no one to turn to for help. Unfortunately, this scenario is the stark reality of countless people each year. Thanks to the emergence of the Florida Justice Center (FLJC), those in this undesirable position after an arrest will have somewhere to turn to for help.

“We strongly believe that everyone is entitled to a diligent defense and an equal opportunity in court,” says Jonathan Bleiweiss, Director, FLJC. “We advocate for alternatives to conviction and incarceration to prevent individuals from having criminal records, so they can lead productive lives.”

The FLJC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to providing individuals with connections to defense attorneys, bail assistance, and services to reduce their likelihood of re-offending. With five reputable attorneys on board that are ready to handle cases, the company is gearing up for what it hopes will be a successful launch leading into January 2020. With bail assistance, social services, and educational training as the pillars of the ground-breaking organization, the FLJC team hopes that it develops into a clear-cut success.

Bleiweiss, a former police officer who spent time behind bars as well says his unique perspective and experiences made him want to do something to help. With the emergence of the FLJC, he is doing just that.

“I have been a police officer and an inmate, so I can see things clearly from both sides. This isn’t a money-driven mission, but it is instead about people. It’s about compassion. It’s about fairness,” he said.

With a lofty goal of hiring a full team of attorneys and assisting 1,000 people annually, the organization has partnered with Broward College and CareerSource Broward to help develop the business into the powerhouse that Bleiweiss envisions.

About the Florida Justice Center
111 East Las Olas Blvd
Suite 1100
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Jonathan@floridajc.org
954-361-3664

Learn more at floridajc.org
Facebook.com/floridajusticecenter
Linkedin.com/company/floridajc
Twitter.com/floridajusticecenter
Contact Information
Florida Justice Center
Jonathan Bleiweiss
(954) 361-3664
Contact
https://www.floridajc.org

