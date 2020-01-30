Association of South-Asian A cappella Announces Fourth Annual All-American Awaaz

Press Releases All-American Awaaz Press Release

Seven A cappella groups will compete for the title of National Champion of South-Asian A cappella.

San Diego, CA, January 30, 2020 --(



“We are ecstatic to finally host All-American Awaaz on the west coast! San Diego has given us its warmest welcome as we prepare for the fourth iteration of our national championship,” said Aditi Molly Bhanja, co-director for All-American Awaaz. “The city and our venue, the Lyceum Theater, is home to diverse and thoughtful artists with powerful stories to share - we can’t wait to be part of the conversation and to show our west coast audience the incredible talent that our genre has to offer.”



A cappella groups will be invited to compete at All-American Awaaz based on their performance in seven nationally acclaimed bid competitions, which take place during the academic year. The 2019-2020 academic year bid competitions include:



Anahat (University of California, Berkeley - https://callink.berkeley.edu/event/108174)



Jeena (University of Texas at Austin - https://www.texasisa.org/jeena)



Sahana (University of California, Los Angeles - http://sahanaucla.com/)



Sangeet Saagar (North Carolina State University - https://sangeetsaagar.wixsite.com/2020)



Steel City Sapna (University of Pittsburgh - https://www.facebook.com/SteelCitySapna/)



Gathe Raho (University of Iowa - https://indianstudentalliance.org.uiowa.edu/events/gathe)



Awaazein (University of Texas at Dallas - https://www.facebook.com/utdawaazein/)



Final group rankings will be announced by March 15th, 2020 across our social media, so follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/allamericanawaaz/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/allamericanawaaz/) for updates.



About Association of South Asian A Cappella (https://www.desiacappella.org/)

The Association of South Asian A Cappella (ASA) is a non-profit organization that was founded in April 2016 by alumni of the South Asian A Cappella competitive collegiate circuit. The organization aims to build a nationwide network to unite the community and strengthen the bonds not only between groups and universities, but also between the South Asian and Contemporary A Cappella communities. Follow ASA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



Press Contact: Sneha Ramashesha

Sneha Ramashesha

972-987-9063



sneha@allamericanawaaz.com



