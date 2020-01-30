Association of South-Asian A cappella Announces Fourth Annual All-American Awaaz

San Diego, CA, January 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- On Saturday, April 18, the Association of South-Asian A cappella (ASA) will present the fourth national South Asian a cappella championship competition, All-American Awaaz (http://allamericanawaaz.com/). Competing groups from universities across the United States will be invited to the Lyceum Theater (https://www.lyceumevents.org/) in downtown San Diego to contend for the title of National Champion of South Asian A cappella.
“We are ecstatic to finally host All-American Awaaz on the west coast! San Diego has given us its warmest welcome as we prepare for the fourth iteration of our national championship,” said Aditi Molly Bhanja, co-director for All-American Awaaz. “The city and our venue, the Lyceum Theater, is home to diverse and thoughtful artists with powerful stories to share - we can’t wait to be part of the conversation and to show our west coast audience the incredible talent that our genre has to offer.”
A cappella groups will be invited to compete at All-American Awaaz based on their performance in seven nationally acclaimed bid competitions, which take place during the academic year. The 2019-2020 academic year bid competitions include:
Anahat (University of California, Berkeley - https://callink.berkeley.edu/event/108174)
Jeena (University of Texas at Austin - https://www.texasisa.org/jeena)
Sahana (University of California, Los Angeles - http://sahanaucla.com/)
Sangeet Saagar (North Carolina State University - https://sangeetsaagar.wixsite.com/2020)
Steel City Sapna (University of Pittsburgh - https://www.facebook.com/SteelCitySapna/)
Gathe Raho (University of Iowa - https://indianstudentalliance.org.uiowa.edu/events/gathe)
Awaazein (University of Texas at Dallas - https://www.facebook.com/utdawaazein/)
Final group rankings will be announced by March 15th, 2020 across our social media, so follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/allamericanawaaz/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/allamericanawaaz/) for updates.
About Association of South Asian A Cappella (https://www.desiacappella.org/)
The Association of South Asian A Cappella (ASA) is a non-profit organization that was founded in April 2016 by alumni of the South Asian A Cappella competitive collegiate circuit. The organization aims to build a nationwide network to unite the community and strengthen the bonds not only between groups and universities, but also between the South Asian and Contemporary A Cappella communities. Follow ASA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Press Contact: Sneha Ramashesha
Sneha@AllAmericanAwaaz.com