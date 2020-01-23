2020 is the Decade of the Mega-Constellations: Small Satellites Conference to Discuss the Management of This

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Small Satellites 2020 will discuss what the emerging mega-constellations mean for the future of space.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 2020 is the decade of the mega-constellation. Already this year, SpaceX’s new Starlink constellation has launched 60 mass produced small satellites to deliver broadband to every corner of the globe. This is just the start, with numerous companies planning to launch their own constellations in the coming years.With such an exciting decade for mega-constellations ahead, SMi Group is pleased to host Small Satellites 2020, which is set to convene in London this April. The two-day event will explore the evolving space market and discuss key updates from leading commercial solution providers on what the emerging mega-constellations mean for the future of space.Interested parties should book by January 31, 2020 to save £200 off the conference price: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom3Small Satellites 2020 will feature over 20 presentations, including one from industry expert Mr Valentin Canales, Co-founder & Technical Director, B2space Limited, who will present on:"Small Satellites Launch and Near Space Opportunities"B2space Limited is developing a High-Altitude launching system, a stratospheric balloon will lift a self-operative platform from where to deploy the launcher. Saving cost by skipping the highest density part of the atmosphere and gaining altitude up to 35 km, smaller and cheaper rocket will deliver the payload into the required orbits. Based on existing technology, improved and adapted to maximize performance and provide affordable access to space.Event Highlights:· Explore the LEO/GEO small, cube and nano-satellite market and its impact on future space.· Delve into key topics surrounding the new space market including: the legal and policy framework for operating in space, creating a regulatory structure to support the small satellite industry and how data networking across small satellite constellations is enabling new connectivity on the ground.· Learn about key programmes being developed by emerging space companies and national governments.· Exhibition opportunities for industry to showcase their capabilities.· Part of "Space Week," this annual conference will be held in conjunction with a Military Space Situational Awareness Conference on April 29 and 30, to provide a holistic view of the new space environment.Visit the event website to view a full speaker line-up and download the conference brochure: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom3Small Satellites Conference 27-28 April 2020London, UKFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

