Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology in Boston - What to Expect Over the 2 Day Conference

SMi Reports: SMi’s Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference series will feature an exciting agenda and expert speaker line-up.

Boston, MA, January 23, 2020 --(



The conference has been produced to address the unique needs of pharmaceutical microbiologists and interdisciplinary scientists involved in manufacturing. It will also provide excellent opportunities to network, interact, exchange, as well as learn from industry experts and professionals from around the world.



The latest edition to the pharmaceutical microbiology conference series will feature an exciting agenda that encompasses a wide variety of issues that microbiologists work in partnership to overcome. Contamination control challenges is a major theme of this year's event, focusing on how microbiologists work together to solve highly complex problems; develop contamination control strategies and exploring rapid microbial methods; in addition to sterility assurance and risk mitigation for mycoplasma and endotoxin testing.



Highlights of Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020:



- Day 1 will open with a keynote from the chair Lynne Ensor at Parexel. Lynne’s keynote will involve Microbiological Quality considerations in Non-sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Control of BCC.



- Day 2 will focus on contamination control, with a Takeda spotlight session on Culturing Contamination Prevention – Building a Sustainable Microbial Control Program from the Group Up. Delegates will also be able to draw insight from Bristol-Myers Squibb on an End-to-End Contamination Risk Assessment for Autologous Cell Therapy by Rebecca Jordan, QC Microbiology, Sr. Specialist.



- There will be a post-conference interactive workshop on The Use of Recombinant Chromogenic Assays as Alternate Methods for the Bacterial Endotoxins Test (BET), led by Associates of Cape Cod.



The event brochure has been updated – download online to see the full agenda and speaker line-up: www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr3



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020

Conference: April 29-30, 2020

Workshop: May 1, 2020

Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA

www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr3 Boston, MA, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is pleased to host the 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, taking place in Boston on April 29 and 30 2020, with a post conference interactive workshop on Friday, May 1.The conference has been produced to address the unique needs of pharmaceutical microbiologists and interdisciplinary scientists involved in manufacturing. It will also provide excellent opportunities to network, interact, exchange, as well as learn from industry experts and professionals from around the world.The latest edition to the pharmaceutical microbiology conference series will feature an exciting agenda that encompasses a wide variety of issues that microbiologists work in partnership to overcome. Contamination control challenges is a major theme of this year's event, focusing on how microbiologists work together to solve highly complex problems; develop contamination control strategies and exploring rapid microbial methods; in addition to sterility assurance and risk mitigation for mycoplasma and endotoxin testing.Highlights of Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020:- Day 1 will open with a keynote from the chair Lynne Ensor at Parexel. Lynne’s keynote will involve Microbiological Quality considerations in Non-sterile Pharmaceutical Manufacture and Control of BCC.- Day 2 will focus on contamination control, with a Takeda spotlight session on Culturing Contamination Prevention – Building a Sustainable Microbial Control Program from the Group Up. Delegates will also be able to draw insight from Bristol-Myers Squibb on an End-to-End Contamination Risk Assessment for Autologous Cell Therapy by Rebecca Jordan, QC Microbiology, Sr. Specialist.- There will be a post-conference interactive workshop on The Use of Recombinant Chromogenic Assays as Alternate Methods for the Bacterial Endotoxins Test (BET), led by Associates of Cape Cod.The event brochure has been updated – download online to see the full agenda and speaker line-up: www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr3For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020Conference: April 29-30, 2020Workshop: May 1, 2020Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USAwww.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr3 Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/pr3



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group