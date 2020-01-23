Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 to Explore How We Track and Manage Assets and Debris Mitigation

London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Taking place in London on April 29-30, 2020, Military Space Situational Awareness is the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space surveillance. The event will bring together key stakeholders across military, government and industry to explore ways to build a collaborative approach to space management and Space Situational Awareness (SSA).
This year, the conference aims to explore the growing emphasis on how we track and manage assets and debris mitigation efforts to protect the domain for future.
The two-day event features 7 presentations dedicated to space debris:
1. UKSA lines of effort Within SSA
Ms. Emily Mills, Domestic Space Surveillance and Tracking Lead, UK Space Agency
2. Fraunhofer FHR’s contribution to German SSA
Mr. Youngkyu Kim, Spokesman of the Business Unit Space, Fraunhofer Institute
3. Enhancing Space Security Through effective SSA
Professsor Serge Plattard, Deputy Director, Space Domain, University College London
4. CREAM – ESA’s proposal for collision Risk avoidance and Mitigation
Mr. Tim Flohrer, Space Debris Analyst, Co-Lead Space Surveillance and Tracking Segment, Space Situational Awareness Programme, ESA*
5. Italian SST and STM lines of effort
Lieutenant Colonel Walter Villadei, Chief, SSA and SST, Italian Air Force
6. The EU’s SST Consortium Framework
Mr. Pascal Faucher, Chair, SST, CNES
7. Protecting Space Infrastructure Through effective SST
Ambassador Sorin Ducaru, Director, European Union Satellite Centre
Not only this, the conference will feature industry insight on SST from Gold Sponsor, Exoanalytic Solutions. Exoanalytic Solutions is the world’s leading provider of high-altitude space situational awareness (SSA) data products and services. With a network of over 300 telescopes, ExoAnalytic Solutions produces vast amounts of high-quality, real-time correlated observations of man-made satellites and debris.
The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.military-space.com/PRcom3
