Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 to Explore How We Track and Manage Assets and Debris Mitigation

London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2020 --(



This year, the conference aims to explore the growing emphasis on how we track and manage assets and debris mitigation efforts to protect the domain for future.



The two-day event features 7 presentations dedicated to space debris:



1. UKSA lines of effort Within SSA

Ms. Emily Mills, Domestic Space Surveillance and Tracking Lead, UK Space Agency



2. Fraunhofer FHR’s contribution to German SSA

Mr. Youngkyu Kim, Spokesman of the Business Unit Space, Fraunhofer Institute



3. Enhancing Space Security Through effective SSA

Professsor Serge Plattard, Deputy Director, Space Domain, University College London



4. CREAM – ESA’s proposal for collision Risk avoidance and Mitigation

Mr. Tim Flohrer, Space Debris Analyst, Co-Lead Space Surveillance and Tracking Segment, Space Situational Awareness Programme, ESA*



5. Italian SST and STM lines of effort

Lieutenant Colonel Walter Villadei, Chief, SSA and SST, Italian Air Force



6. The EU’s SST Consortium Framework

Mr. Pascal Faucher, Chair, SST, CNES



7. Protecting Space Infrastructure Through effective SST

Ambassador Sorin Ducaru, Director, European Union Satellite Centre



Not only this, the conference will feature industry insight on SST from Gold Sponsor, Exoanalytic Solutions. Exoanalytic Solutions is the world’s leading provider of high-altitude space situational awareness (SSA) data products and services. With a network of over 300 telescopes, ExoAnalytic Solutions produces vast amounts of high-quality, real-time correlated observations of man-made satellites and debris.



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available on the event website at http://www.military-space.com/PRcom3



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For delegate queries, contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.



Military Space Situational Awareness 2020

29-30 April 2020, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions

Sponsors: L3Harris, Numerica Corporation, PlaneWave Instruments



Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6138



http://www.military-space.com/PRcom3



