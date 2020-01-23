Cloud Analogy Announces Strategic Partnership with Appitek

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cloud Analogy Press Release

Website: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Dover, DE, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cloud Analogy, the CRM implementation partner selected by thousands of businesses globally, today announced a partnership agreement with Appitek, a prominent creative development house for Salesforce that facilitates safe, secure, and scalable CRM solutions.Ajay Dubedi, the CEO and Founder of Cloud Analogy, remarked, "The Cloud Analogy-Appitek partnership is a powerful combination. Cloud Analogy's understanding of complex CRM products, services, and capabilities, its deep engineering expertise, digital product interactions, and collaborative approach is uniquely complimentary to how Appitek works and excels. We believe this partnership will help Cloud Analogy leverage more of industry-leading CRM products and solutions."Ajay added, "Together, working as one team, Cloud Analogy and Appitek will unlock the full potential of CRM transformations and place our clients on the best path for success in today's business environment that is dominated by Industry 5.0 and related technologies." The CEO of Cloud Analogy further remarked, “As a trusted partner to the world's leading and largest global brands, Cloud Analogy has a unique vantage point from which to identify and offer the most amazing solutions for our clients. By virtually connecting Appitek's expertise with Cloud Analogy's deep next-generation technology and CRM expertise, the collaboration truly represents a step-change in the way oth businesses address the specific requirements of the market.”The Founder of Cloud Analogy also commented, "Cloud Analogy is honored to be associated with Appitek, an innovative and acclaimed brand in the segment of professional consulting services across the entire Salesforce ecosystem and together we look forward to delivering significant value to our clients." Dubedi went on to remark, "By choosing Appitek, Cloud Analogy has selected a partner that not only provides best-in-class technology, but also shares its deep commitment to ensuring businesses across the globe have access to the most efficient, sophisticated, powerful, and robust CRM solutions to meet the challenges in today’s complex business environment."Malika Pathak, the COO of Cloud Analogy, remarked, “We are incredibly proud to join the elite list of Appitek's proud partners.” Malika added, “Cloud Analogy delivers transformation for its esteemed clients and this association with Appitek the very best of customer relationship management, business, and portfolio strategies on which clients can conceive, design, and build the next generation of CRM-powered transformative enterprise products, platforms, services, and capabilities.”About Cloud AnalogyCloud Analogy is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company that specializes in Salesforce implementation consulting and Salesforce CRM customization. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trust to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.Stay up-to-date on Cloud Analogy events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Contact Information:Investor RelationsCloud Analogy Softech Pvt. Ltd.8 The Green Suite 5648,Dover, Delaware 19901, USATel: +1 (415) 830-3899Email: info@cloudanalogy.comWebsite: https://cloudanalogy.com/ Contact Information Cloud Analogy

