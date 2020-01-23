RAMPF RTI Electro Casting Resins Keep Components Cool

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

RAKU® PUR polyurethane systems with outstanding long-term thermal resistance at IPC APEX Expo 2020 – Booth 905.

Wixom, MI, January 23, 2020 --(



Electro casting resins protect sensitive electrical and electronic components against chemical substances and environmental influences such as cold and moisture. The high-performance plastic systems also play a critical role in thermal management, by surrounding the heat source in components and dissipating it, electro casting resins ensure the long-term performance of electrical/electronic systems.



The long-term resistance to high temperatures is vital, as these accelerate many material aging processes such as embrittlement, discoloration, and degradation. The relative temperature index (RTI) is the key factor here.



RAMPF has developed an encompassing portfolio of RTI electro casting resins based on polyurethane, which combine exceptional mechanical and chemical properties with outstanding thermal conductivity. The RAKU® PUR resins ensure optimum long-term resistance to temperature fluctuations in the range of -40 to +160°C.



Further benefits include –

> Low water absorption and good hydrolytic resistance

> Low shrinkage and stress during curing due to low exothermicity

> Good curing at room temperature

> RoHS-compliant

> Systems with flame retardancy to UL 94 V0 available

> Processing on standard 2-component mixing and dispensing systems (non-abrasive fillers)



In addition to its RTI products, RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting its encompassing portfolio of 1- and 2-component electro casting resins based on polyurethane, epoxy (RAKU® POX), and silicone (RAKU® SIL). These exhibit a wide range of mechanical, thermal, and chemical properties, and are used by leading manufacturers in the automotive, electrical/electronics, energy management, household appliance, and medical technology industries.



Materials, machinery, and processing technology from a single source



RAMPF Group, Inc. offers a unique proposition on the market, as it develops and produces both the electro casting resins and the static/dynamic mixing & dispensing systems for their processing. The compact dispensing cells and dispensing robots, set up with high-performance controllers from Siemens or Beckhoff, meet every requirement in terms of dynamism, interaction, and data management.



By combing its mixing and dispensing expertise with product-specific automation concepts, RAMPF maximizes customer benefit. Automation solutions include handling and robotics, component transport, recording process parameters with MES connection, construction tools and equipment, heat treatment, image processing and sensors, and contactless measuring technology.



Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



