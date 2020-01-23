

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Amanda Barritt Named Chair of Henderson Franklin's Real Estate Department





Thomas Gunderson, former chair of the Real Estate Department, shares that “since Amanda has joined the firm, she has worked extensively to develop her Association Law Practice to become one of the top association law attorneys in Southwest Florida. I am confident that Amanda, as Chair of the Real Estate Department, will use the same work ethic to continue the Department’s high standard of practice and service to our clients.”



Barritt is a stockholder and joined Henderson Franklin in 2004. She represents residential and commercial condominium, homeowners’ and property owners’ associations, non-profit social and recreational clubs, developers, builders and individuals in all aspects of real estate development, operation, and condominium and property association law. She also handles general real estate matters, including drafting contracts, conducting real estate closings, and managing title issues. Barritt contributes periodically to The Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate blog on association hot topics.



Barritt is a member of the Real Property Probate & Trust Section and Condominium and Planned Development Committee of The Florida Bar, Lee County Bar Association, and Lee County Association of Women Lawyers. She is also the leader of her daughters’ Girl Scout troop, secretary of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School Fine Arts Association, and a member of an allocations team for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties.



Barritt received her undergraduate degree from Auburn University (B.I.D., cum laude, 1999) and her law degree from Florida State University (J.D., cum laude, 2003). She can be reached at 239.344.1108 or via email at amanda.barritt@henlaw.com.



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information Barritt or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Amanda Barritt has been named Chair of its Real Estate Department. She holds the highest certification by The Florida Bar in Condominium & Planned Development Law. Barritt also serves as chair of the firm’s Condominium and Homeowners' Associations practice group and co-chair of the Marketing Committee.Thomas Gunderson, former chair of the Real Estate Department, shares that “since Amanda has joined the firm, she has worked extensively to develop her Association Law Practice to become one of the top association law attorneys in Southwest Florida. I am confident that Amanda, as Chair of the Real Estate Department, will use the same work ethic to continue the Department’s high standard of practice and service to our clients.”Barritt is a stockholder and joined Henderson Franklin in 2004. She represents residential and commercial condominium, homeowners’ and property owners’ associations, non-profit social and recreational clubs, developers, builders and individuals in all aspects of real estate development, operation, and condominium and property association law. She also handles general real estate matters, including drafting contracts, conducting real estate closings, and managing title issues. Barritt contributes periodically to The Legal Scoop on Southwest Florida Real Estate blog on association hot topics.Barritt is a member of the Real Property Probate & Trust Section and Condominium and Planned Development Committee of The Florida Bar, Lee County Bar Association, and Lee County Association of Women Lawyers. She is also the leader of her daughters’ Girl Scout troop, secretary of the Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School Fine Arts Association, and a member of an allocations team for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties.Barritt received her undergraduate degree from Auburn University (B.I.D., cum laude, 1999) and her law degree from Florida State University (J.D., cum laude, 2003). She can be reached at 239.344.1108 or via email at amanda.barritt@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information Barritt or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.