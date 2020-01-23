Pethahiah Rehoboth Releases Eduland Africa, a Study Platform for SS1 – SS3 Students

Press Releases Eduland Africa Press Release

A new website created to help secondary school students improve in their studies and pass their examinations.

Pethahiah Rehoboth launches Eduland Africa (www.edulandafrica.com), a website which helps senior secondary school students understand their classes better, perform better in school and prepare for their examinations; secondary school mock, JAMB, Post UTME, WAEC and NECO.

The website offers video classes on Senior Secondary School subjects, created with the JAMB and WAEC curriculum; The subjects currently on the website are Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Economics. The subjects were chosen based on an internal market analyses of the toughest subjects that senior secondary students must overcome to gain admission into the university, and with time, and more market analysis, more subjects will be included on the website, Eduland Africa.

In addition to the video classes, the website places quizzes after every topic to ensure that students who complete a topic, leave with a full understanding of that topic which they paid to learn. In order to ensure that everybody, including people who do not have the means to pay for the standard classes can study and benefit from the website, Eduland comes with free past questions with answers from WAEC, JAMB, and NECO, and a plethora of free courses in GMAT, IELTS, and SAT.

www.edulandafrica.com can be utilized by students as an extra lesson alternative, tutorial centre alternative, assignment help, and examination preparation tool. With this innovation Pethahiah Rehoboth hopes to add its contribution to the eradication of poverty in Nigeria.

