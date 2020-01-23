Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Ring in the New Year with First Luncheon for 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

The doors of the Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization’s signature retreat, are open for non-profit organizations and charities to hold their own events. Clearwater, FL, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On January 15th 2020 the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition held their first meeting of the decade with some 30 different charities in attendance. The bi-monthly luncheon was held at the iconic retreat of the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, the historic Fort Harrison.The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition was created to bring charities together and give an opportunity for local charities to connect their efforts of improving the community. It now includes well over 250 charities.“This was a good start for my 2020 goals!” said Mary Booher, Vice President of Global Community Tennis, a non-profit that provides athletics to at risk youth. “It can be difficult to have a charity, for most of us it is a side job, we do it because we want to create a better community. Events like this make a difference because it engages us with one another.”Traditional to the Charity Coalition is a local charity sharing the work that they do and how they help. Several partner charities asked how they could assist with relief efforts in Australia, this Mrs. Kirstie Clements, the Disaster Response Director from the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Chapter updated the Coalition on relief efforts in Australia and how guests could assist. There are currently 50 Volunteer Ministers working near Melbourne. These volunteers are helping to feed and care for forest responders who are fighting the raging forest fires nearby.The highlight of the event was the speed networking segment allowing charities to meet other like-minded organizations.“The goal with the Charity Coalition,” said Clemence Chevrot, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, “is to assist groups with their charitable purposes. As Scientology’s founder L.Ron Hubbard wrote: ‘What is important is how much service you can give the world and how much you can get done and how much better you can make things. These are important things. These are all that are important’.”For more information about the Charity Coalition please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org.About the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.The doors of the Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization’s signature retreat, are open for non-profit organizations and charities to hold their own events. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

