CrowdReviews Partnered with Insurance Nexus Announce: Insurance Nexus Unveils Agenda and Announces Brand-New Speaker Line-Up for Fourth Annual Connected Claims USA Summit

Insurance Nexus is the central hub for insurance executives. Through in-depth industry analysis, targeted research, niche events and quality content, we provide the industry with a platform to network, discuss, learn and shape the future of the insurance industry. Naples, FL, January 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As customer expectations have risen thanks to new platforms and products, so too has the level of technological sophistication as artificial intelligence, chatbots, drones, telematics and apps have become common in multiple industries. The insurance industry is now at a critical juncture as carriers seek to transform their claims processes, using new technologies to meet rising customer expectations and reduce costs. According to a recent survey, over 70% of insurance carriers are looking to invest in AI and automation in the next 2-5 years in order to make the leap that many retailers and service providers already have.Through a research driven agenda covering a wide variety of urgent industry challenges led by experienced industry experts and insurance thought leaders, the Connected Claims USA Summit will provide Insurance Carriers with the tools to:· Achieve Unparalleled Efficiency that Directly Impacts Your Bottom Line: Create a unified foundation for agile and business-driven innovation rooted in enterprise data management to optimize claims and deliver greater accuracy and effectiveness across people, processes and technologies· Turn Innovation Into a Competitive Edge: Choose progress over perfection and foster a culture of innovation capable of harnessing multiple technologies to dynamically meet your customer’s needs and stay ahead of your competition· Deliver a Seamless Omnichannel Claims Experience: From fully automated to highly complex claims, make every single interaction count by leveraging real-time data and AI for a flawless and hyper-personalized experience· Uncover the Roadmap for Claims Tech Integration: Fully overcome legacy systems and siloed data to unlock the power of tech throughout the claims process and start reaping the rewards of your innovation strategy· Give Rise to the Claims Professional of the Future: Empower claims adjusters to be problem-solvers powered by real-time access to relevant data and information, creating a culture of speed and transparency that simultaneously attract new talent and deliver new value to the organizationView the Brand-New Connected Claims USA Agenda Here: https://eloqua.insurancenexus.com/LP=26435?extsource=media_partner_crowdreviews_bdAlready confirmed to speak are Eric Brandt (EVP Chief Claims Officer, Allstate), Mike Fiato (Chief Claims Officer, Liberty Mutual), Jeanette Ward (Chief Operating Officer, Texas Mutual Insurance Company) and Duane Perkins (Global Head of Claims Excellence, Zurich) with more speakers to be announced soon. Also confirmed are:· Wayne Sharrah (Chief Claims Officer, Wawanesa Insurance)· Traci McGuire (Chief Claims Officer, AmeriTrust)· David Vanalek (Claims Chief Operating Officer, Markel)· Don Jones (Head of Claims, MassMutual)· Guy Dougherty (Head of Worker’s Compensation, Farmers Insurance)· Samantha Santiago (Head of Claims Strategy and Automation, Farmers)· Olga Dotter (Director of Corporate Innovation, Head of Incubation, CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer)· Paul Stachura (Chief Care Officer, State Auto Insurance)· Lance Ondrej (Chief Claims Officer, Germania Insurance)· Isabelle Guerin (AVP Claims Portfolio Analytics, The Co-operators)· Alan Demers (President, InsurTech Consulting)· Bryan Falchuk (Best-Selling Author/Speaker/Executive & Life Coach)· Karen Furtado (Partner, Strategy Meets Action)· Stephen Applebaum (Managing Partner, Insurance Solutions Group)View the Connected Claims Agenda Here: https://eloqua.insurancenexus.com/LP=26435?extsource=media_partner_crowdreviews_bdAs the event continues to take shape and more speakers are announced, stay up-to-date with the latest developments visit the website or simply get in touch.Mariana DumontHead of USA OperationsInsurance NexusPhone: +44 (0) 207 422 4369Toll Free: 1 800 814 3459 Ext: 4369Email: mariana.dumont@insurancenexus.comInsurance Nexus is part of FC Business Intelligence Ltd. FC Business Intelligence Ltd is a registered company in England and Wales. Registered number 04388971, 7-9 Fashion Street, London, E1 6PX, UK.Insurance Nexus is the central hub for insurance executives. Through in-depth industry analysis, targeted research, niche events and quality content, we provide the industry with a platform to network, discuss, learn and shape the future of the insurance industry. Contact Information CrowdReviews.com

