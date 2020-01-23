Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Symphony Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Symphony Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Symphony Solutions to Participate and Carry Out Agile Consultation Sessions at iGB Affiliate London

Symphony Solutions will be attending and giving Agile Transformation consultation during iGB Affiliate London, from Wednesday 5 to Saturday 8 February 2020.

London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2020 --(



The affiliate summit London will gather over 5,000 attendees and 50+ speakers from 91 countries. Its main goal is to bring together the biggest iGaming enthusiasts and help them learn from the best domain experts and speakers, as well as discuss the latest industry developments. It is a perfect networking event and a place to get important insights for business and personal development.



During the affiliate summit the Chief Agile Officer at Symphony Solutions, Ksenia Kobryn will be carrying out a series of 20-minute 1:1 sessions to help decision-makers understand how their organizations can benefit from adopting Agile transformation mindset or overcome some of the most common business stumbling blocks like problems with prioritizing work, delivery or communication. Some of the topics to be covered during these sessions include Lean-Agile for small businesses, feature teams and how to overcome some of their challenges, prioritizing work, DevOps & CI/CD as a key part of digital transformation, and how Service Design facilitates innovation and growth.



About iGB Affiliate London



iGB Affiliate organizes the biggest and one of the most successful events for affiliates in the iGaming industry. Their latest event iGB Affiliate London is set to take place at ExCeL London, UK from Wednesday 5 to Saturday 8 February 2020.



iGB Affiliate London is the world’s largest iGaming Affiliate event and community. The event is the place to learn about the latest updates and insights on regulation in the industry, as well as new markets or products across gaming sectors. iGB London gives the perfect opportunity not only to learn, debate but also connect with a large pool of industry specialists.



About Symphony Solutions



Symphony Solutions is your premier provider of custom iGaming and Agile transformation solutions. It is a digital company headquartered in the Netherlands with delivery centers in Ukraine, Poland, and Northern Macedonia.



The company serves as a technical provider for Tier 1 iGaming companies and has 6+ years of continuous collaboration with clients in this domain. The scaled Agile approach is at the heart of the company, and our own Agile Transformation coalition has trained our gaming and betting clients to operate more quickly and report increased revenue flow as a result.



Symphony Solutions is an ideal partner for clients who seek sophisticated user experience with sportsbook associate applications and an edge in delivering new dedicated, customized features.



Nataliia Chekan

+32 3 685 45 80



https://symphony-solutions.com

77 Sleeper Street,

Boston, MA

02210



