St. Petersburg Endodontics Presenting Sponsor for Great Explorations “Night at the Brewseum” Event

St. Petersburg, FL, January 23, 2020 --(



This 21 and over only adult event encourages guests to “play like a kid, drink like a local,” with craft beer from local breweries, live music, and games all night long. Each guest is given a color cup upon entry, and once they grab their local brew of choice, guests are encouraged to participate in games like Nerf gun blackjack, tic tac toe beer pong, slingshots, and others. Teams are formed by joining together with other guests who have the same color cup or sticking with the friends or colleagues you came with. At the end of the night, points are tallied and the color with the most points wins a swag bag with prizes from local companies.



"Our commitment to the community is an important part of our company philosophy. We are also dedicated to celebrating our partnering practices, and what better way to demonstrate both than by sponsoring this fun event that benefits our local children’s museum," says Dr. Randall Hedrick.



Local breweries participating include 3 Daughters Brewing, 81Bay Brewing Co., Estrella Galicia/Maeloc, Big Storm Brewing Co., Cage Brewing, Dissent Craft Brewing Co., Dunedin Brewery, Green Bench Brewing Co., and If I Brewed the World. Proceeds from this fundraising event will allow Great Explorations to expand programming and outreach efforts to impact the underserved children and families in the Tampa Bay community.



Tickets are available now at greatex.org/event for $45 per person. Don't wait; ticket price will increase to $55 on January 24. General admission includes a Brewseum tasting cup, three hours of unlimited tastings, and games. Admission is age 21+ only. For more information on Night at the Brewseum, visit https://greatex.org/event/brewseum/.



About St. Petersburg Endodontics

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Randall Hedrick, St. Petersburg Endodontics provides dental specialty services including root canal therapy and apicoectomies to Pinellas County residents. As the most experienced board certified endodontist practicing in Pinellas County, Dr. Hedrick takes pride in providing his patients the highest quality care using the latest technology in a state-of-the-art facility. To learn more, visitwww.stpeteendo.com.



About Great Explorations

Great Explorations Children’s Museum has served the children and families of the Tampa Bay area since 1987. Designed for children 10 and under, the 23,000 square foot museum is filled with exhibits and activities to stimulate learning through creativity, play and exploration. This AAM–Accredited children’s museum also offers a national award-winning preschool, camps, field trips and community outreach programs.



Location: 1925 4th Street North, St. Petersburg Florida 33704

Hours: Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday 12 - 4:30 p.m.



Admission: Museum admission is free for children under 1 year, $10 for ages 1 to 54 years and $9 for ages 55 and up. Admission is always free for museum members.



Christen Malice

(727) 346-6742



www.stpetersburgendodontics.com



