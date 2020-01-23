PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Zenger Folkman

Press Release

Receive press releases from Zenger Folkman: By Email RSS Feeds:

Zenger Folkman Shares Research on Leading Successful Change in New Webinar


In this webinar, Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman will provide valuable insights on five behaviors that will help prepare every leader to have greater success in leading change.

Orem, UT, January 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Most organizations face the choice of “change or die.” The fact is that 7 of every 10 companies have experienced significant shifts - such as serious downsizing, explosive growth, or merger - in the last two years. Leaders are responsible for leading change initiatives but often lack any formal preparation or the skills to facilitate change in their organization.

“We have collected data on leaders over the past decade,” explained Joe Folkman, President of Zenger Folkman. “We isolated those who were rated as most effective at leading change seeking to understand what made them so effective at piloting change. Five critical skills emerged, the ability to foster innovation, act quickly, maintain strategic perspective, develop external perspective, and inspire and motivate others.”

In this webinar, Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman will provide valuable insights on these five behaviors that will help prepare every leader to have greater success in leading change.

Register for the webinar, Boost Your Ability to Lead Successful Change, on Jan. 29, 2020, at http://zengerfolkman.com/webinar/. For more information on these findings, and how to incorporate them into a leadership development plan, visit www.zengerfolkman.com.

About:
Zenger Folkman is the authority in strengths-based leadership development. Their award-winning programs employ research-based methods that improve organizations and turn good managers into extraordinary leaders.
Contact Information
Zenger Folkman
BreAnne Okoren
801-705-9375
Contact
http://zengerfolkman.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zenger Folkman
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help