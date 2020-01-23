Zenger Folkman Shares Research on Leading Successful Change in New Webinar

Press Releases Zenger Folkman Press Release

In this webinar, Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman will provide valuable insights on five behaviors that will help prepare every leader to have greater success in leading change.

Orem, UT, January 23, 2020 --(



“We have collected data on leaders over the past decade,” explained Joe Folkman, President of Zenger Folkman. “We isolated those who were rated as most effective at leading change seeking to understand what made them so effective at piloting change. Five critical skills emerged, the ability to foster innovation, act quickly, maintain strategic perspective, develop external perspective, and inspire and motivate others.”



In this webinar, Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman will provide valuable insights on these five behaviors that will help prepare every leader to have greater success in leading change.



Register for the webinar, Boost Your Ability to Lead Successful Change, on Jan. 29, 2020, at



About:

BreAnne Okoren

801-705-9375



http://zengerfolkman.com



