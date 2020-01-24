Video Display Announces the Acquisition of Jaco Display Solutions LLC

Press Releases Video Display Corporation Press Release

Effective with signing of the Asset Purchase Agreement by the parties on January 20, 2020, Jaco Display Solutions is to be integrated into the operations of VDC Display Solutions of Cocoa, Florida for financial reporting purposes with the intent of also consolidating manufacturing with the VDC Display Systems manufacturing operations at a future unspecified date for economies of scale.



Based in Tampa, FL, Jaco Display Solutions is a premier supplier of LCD and Embedded Solution needs. From its beginnings more than 50 years ago, Jaco has been transformed from a broad line electronics component distributor to a technology leading provider of displays and value-added integrated display solutions. The Company’s products and capabilities can be viewed on the Company’s website.



Video Display Corporation CEO, Ron Ordway stated, "Adding the display engineering and manufacturing capabilities of Jaco to the existing display product and services offered by Video Display Corporation will increase our capabilities in several areas that VDC previously farmed out to third party vendors and should provide opportunities for increased business and enhance our bottom line as well."



